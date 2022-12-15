HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Local duo to represent SC at Shrine Bowl

After a two-year hiatus, the Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas is set to make its return Saturday, Dec. 17, at Spartanburg High School.

The annual contest features top high school seniors from North Carolina and South Carolina facing off against each other.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson lineman Ja’Quan Sprinkle and Calhoun County athlete Justen Brunson are both scheduled to take part in the game.

“Everybody’s excited to be here,” Brunson said Monday following the Sandlappers' first practice. “I’m ready to work, I want our team to win.”

Brunson was a late addition to the South Carolina team, having been announced a week before practices were to begin. He admits he was a little less mentally or physically prepared when he received the news.

“My last high school game didn’t end the way I wanted,” Brunson said after his Calhoun County team fell in the second round of the Class A playoffs to eventual state champion Christ Church. “God gave me another chance.”

Now, Brunson wants to prove he belongs with some of the most talented players from the state.

“I’m one of the best (players) in South Carolina,” Brunson said. “Now, I have the jersey to prove it.”

Brunson played multiple positions with Calhoun County, but said the S.C. coaches are mainly practicing him in the defensive backfield. He has been working with cornerbacks and safeties. He also has the ability to be a long snapper.

He finished the season with 93 tackles, four interceptions and five sacks while being named Region VII-A Defensive Player of the Year.

Brunson said he wants to use his time in Spartanburg to make connections with other players and coaches in hopes of adding to his list of scholarship offers. Brunson currently has offers from SC State, Coastal Carolina, Anderson and Newberry.

Following Saturday’s game, Brunson will be heading to San Antonio, where he will take part in the Offense-Defense All-American game.

For Sprinkle, getting a chance to represent Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School is a “big thing.”

“Not everybody gets this chance,” Sprinkle said Tuesday after practice. “I want to make sure I take advantage of the opportunity, and learn everything I can.”

Sprinkle said S.C. coaches have been working him on the right side of the offensive line, rotating between tackle and end. He said he’s working on his technique and being more explosive at the snap.

While not yet ready to commit, Sprinkle did say he has a top 3 when it comes to playing at the next level.

“I’m looking at SC State, North Carolina Central and Wofford,” Sprinkle said. “Not particularly in that order.”

Saturday’s game is scheduled to kick off at 1 p.m. at Spartanburg High School. You can get tickets online by visiting shrinebowlcarolinas.ticketleap.com.