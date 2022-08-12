HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Holly Hill Academy still hungry after back-to-back titles

After back-to-back SCISA eight-man state championships, Holly Hill Academy head football coach Michael Nelson is trying to get his Raiders to “stay hungry.”

“When you win 26 games in a row, it’s easy to become complacent,” Nelson said. “Our message to the team is to get a little bit better every day. We want to see a one or two percent improvement each day, and hopefully by the end of the journey we’ll be 100 percent better.”

Nelson credits his coaching staff and the players for the recent Raiders success.

“Our expectations don’t change,” Nelson said. “The coaching staff has been awesome. They have been working with the guys since before I got here. They put in hours and hours of work. Also, the kids have bought in. We’ve had great leadership over the last couple of years, and the senior class we have now looks to continue that leadership. The bar was set, and we’ve continued to follow through and meet expectations.”

This year’s senior class features athlete Tyler Wright. As a running back, Wright rushed for over 2,000 yards and 26 touchdowns and was named the T&D SCISA Offensive Player of the Year.

Nelson said Wright and fellow senior Davin Walling will make up the HHA backfield along with sophomore quarterback Ashton Soles. The strength of the Raiders will continue to be the offensive line led by senior Carter Judy and junior Dylan Rivera.

“(Dylan) has come a long way this season, and we have some new faces including Jeremiah Frasier who came over from Lake Marion,” Nelson said. “Our offensive line is a strength because we have guys that buy into the weight room and want to dominate the line of scrimmage. They want to win that battle in the trenches and control the defensive line. We like to run the ball, that’s no secret, if we have to we will run the ball every play.”

Holly Hill Academy is one of the few teams that remained in eight-man after SCISA made the transition to four classifications earlier this year. Andrew Jackson Academy, Clarendon Hall and Patrick Henry will all be playing 11-man football this season.

“We always had great battles against (those teams) and we’re going to miss not playing them,” Nelson said. “There’s some new faces and we’re excited to play them. We have Holy Trinity (on the schedule) twice. I don’t know anything about them, but we expect them to have championship talent. We play Oakwood Prep (Spartanburg), Richard Winn from the other region and Faith Christian who played us well and didn’t lose any seniors. We know we’re going to get everybody’s best shot, we just have to stay hungry and consistent each week.”