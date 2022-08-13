HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: H-K-T Trojans looking for return to glory

Jermaine Derricott spent six seasons as head coach at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler High School. During that time he built a program that would eventually win back-to-back state championships in 2013 and 2014.

This season, Derricott returns to the sidelines after the current Trojans asked him to be their coach. He hopes to turn around a program that was winless a year ago.

“These kids were young, but they were around when (H-K-T) won its state championships,” Derricott said. “Some had family members play for me the first time I built the program, so they know what is expected.”

Despite having a small group, Derricott said he has been pleased with the work his team has shown during the offseason and during its recent practices.

“We talk about it every day, I would rather have 17 of the strongest, grittiest players that get after it over a group of 80,” Derricott said. “(In our scrimmages) we’re going up against teams with a whole lot of players, and we’re getting after them.”

The Trojans recently scrimmaged against Class 2A schools Philip Simmons and Edisto.

“It’s a hard-working bunch of kids,” Derricott said. “They work hard in the weight room and when we go out (on the field), and so far the progress is showing. I’m proud of these young men, that mentality has propelled us to this point.”

Derricott said he hopes to teach his players lessons on the field that they can eventually use later in life.

“They’re believing in hard work, they believe in what I’m telling them,” Derricott said. “Showing up every day, it’s what we talk about constantly. These attributes are what’s going to make you a successful a successful football player and a successful man in life.”

With such a light roster, Derricott is hoping to rely on his athletes to make plays both on offense and defense.

“Offensively, we will try to get favorable matchups,” Derricott said. “Try to get our receivers and backs in space and let them go to work. We tell our outside perimeter guys that if you don’t block, you don’t play.”

Jayshawn Smalls leads the Trojans at quarterback while Dai’Quwan James and David Myers are expected to line up at a number of positions. Raquan Porter and Thomas Edwards are expected to anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

H-K-T will once again be in one of the largest, and toughest regions in Class A. They will face Ridge Spring-Monetta and Williston-Elko (both ranked in the High School Sports Report Class A Top 15) along with Denmark-Olar and last year’s region champion Calhoun County.

“We’re building a culture, it’s all about culture,” Derricott said. “I have a lot of my former players returning to help coach these younger guys. They set the standard, and we’re trying to teach this team that they have live up to the standard. If you can’t then you can’t be around.”

The Trojans open the season Friday, Aug. 19 at home against Scott’s Branch.