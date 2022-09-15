HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: H-K-T focused going into region play

The Hunter Kinard-Tyler Trojans plan to take it one step at a time in order to extend their win streak on the season.

H-K-T has won three consecutive games as they head into their region opener Friday night against Wagener-Salley. Trojans’ head coach Jermaine Derricott sees Friday’s game as a part of the process.

“We talked about this all the time, we want to win, each and every play,” Derricott said. “We talked about it with the kids, to getting that ‘plus’ on every play. So take it one play at a time to reach our goal. The key to winning every game is winning each play. You win more plays than you lose, you win the game. That simple, but it's a tough process,” Derricott said.

H-K-T’s streak is a contrast to last season, when they went winless. Derricott attributes this year’s wins to the hard work and patience off of the field in order to put out a good product on it.

“We started off the process with the weight room, buying into what we were doing and coaches coming together to work hard. It's a combination of things in that process and we trust the process and believe in the process. It's paid off for us,” Derricott said.

Senior Dai’Quwan James said the turnaround has come from consistency, playing through adversity and having the offense and defense complement each other.

H-K-T defeated Military Magnet last week 44-16.

“We went back to the drawing board like we do every week,” Derricott said. “What we do first is correct our mistakes, then go and try to execute the new game plan. We are trying to take advantage of match-ups, trying to gain advantage in the point of attack, plan a sound defense and win the special teams battle,” Derricott said.

Wagener-Salley has lost three straight games, including a 34-30 loss to Swansea Friday. Derricott sees their upcoming game against the War Eagles as an opportunity to grab a big win to kick off region play.

“It's our region game and so it's one of the most important games, we just completed a preseason and the regular season starts now. We need to have a laser focus and been working hard all week,” Derricott said.

HKT scored 22-points, 30-points, and 44-points in their past three games. Derricott has been happy with the offense’s ability to sustain drives down the field and not have to be reliant on big plays for success.

“Just being able to endure a long drive. No, we don't have to just have that home-run, we can have long drives on offense,” Derricott said. “We are trying to move forward to the next game and are trying to stay focused on locking in the whole time.”

The Trojans’ plan to get their fourth win on the season is to focus on the little things and have all guys on the field play their part.

“Of course we got a lot of different strategies to take advantage of, but within those strategies and assignments, stances and starts, you gain pluses, so that's the key point,” Derricott said. “It's a team effort, everybody's got to contribute, all of them.”