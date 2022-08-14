HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Getting off to good start is priority for OPS

​This summer, Orangeburg Prep head coach Andy Palmer challenged his seniors to take a leadership role as the Indians prepared for the 2022 season.

"We did put it on the seniors (to lead), and they still have the responsibility," Palmer said. "Right now, it's one week at a time until will open against Dorchester."

He split the team into groups and had those groups compete in the weight room and on the practice field. Now he hopes that competitive spirit will carry over as the Indians look to improve on a 2-6 record last year.

"Right now, this is the 2022 team," Palmer said. "We had some adversity last year, and we had to battle back. We want to make sure we get off to a good start this year."

Orangeburg Prep is one of the few teams in The T&D Region that will not play during opening Week Zero. The Indians will open the season at home Friday, Aug. 26, against Dorchester Academy in a new stadium being constructed at the school's lower campus.

"We're going to open in our new place, so we're very excited about that," Palmer said.

Orangeburg Prep faced its first live competition in a scrimmage against Allendale-Fairfax Saturday in Bamberg. The Indians played two quarters and won with a field goal (17-16) with just under 36 seconds remaining.

"We've still got a lot of things that need to get worked on," Palmer said following the scrimmage. "But we have a competitive spirit. We were able to come down and kick a field goal to win the half; that's something we struggled with last season (the kicking game)."

Sophomore Jody Gilliam converted the field goal along with two extra points.

"(Jody) is a guy that gets to practice early, gets in extra work and it paid off for him today," Palmer said. "We've got two weeks before we play, so we'll have another scrimmage (against John Paul), get the film out and try to start fixing things."

"We have to work on conditioning, special teams, turnovers and penalties," Palmer said. "Those are the things that can get you early in the season. We have to make sure all of those are clean. (Tonight) we didn't turn the ball over and we didn't have any penalties so I'm pleased with that."

Senior quarterback Luis Fernandez rushed for a touchdown and threw for a touchdown to Latron Moorer to lead the Indians on offense.

"Our message to the team is to make sure we're competitive and make sure we're physical," Palmer said. "We talk about playing physical, fast and furious but we have a lot of new bodies around. We have to get a lot of reps and get them up to speed. Every day we're trying to get better."

Orangeburg Prep will play in SCISA Class 2A this season and be in a region with Northside Christian, Greenwood Christian and Spartanburg Christian.

"The expectations are to get better every day, and to have fun doing it," Palmer said. "It's one day at a time until the opener, then it's time to take care of business."