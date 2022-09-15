HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Friday Night Football preview

Branchville at Edisto

The Yellow Jackets (1-2) picked up their first win of the season 56-36 over Williston-Elko. Running back Philijuan Saldano rushed for 127 yards and a touchdown while catching four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns. Copeland Hayden led Branchville with 12 tackles and an interception while Seth Shaw and Brice Brunson each returned interceptions for touchdowns.

Edisto (2-2) had its two-game win streak snapped after a 28-0 loss at Estill. The Cougar defense was led by Tyler Robinson who finished with 16 tackles and Billy Stroman who had 14 tackles. Taylen Clinkscales and Dylan Williams each had interceptions in the loss.

Lake Marion vs. Cross

Lake Marion (3-1) earned its third-straight win Friday defeating Manning 27-13. Zavion Washington rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown and added three sacks on defense. Quarterback Navian Hilliard completed 12-of-18 passes for 200 yards and three touchdowns. Javeion Jamison caught three passes for 114 yards and two touchdowns while Jaylin Davis caught six passes for 78 yards and a touchdown.

Cross (3-1) defeated Scott’s Branch last week 30-6. The Trojans are led by Santory Jones who has rushed for 313 yards and five touchdowns this season. Carmello Montgomery has rushed for 271 yards and four touchdowns.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at Silver Bluff

The Bruins (1-3) travel to face Silver Bluff (0-3) after a 33-20 loss to Barnwell last week. Deandre Simmons rushed for 95 yards and a touchdown and also completed a 46-yard pass for a touchdown to lead Orangeburg-Wilkinson. Jordan Perry and Horace Jacques each had over 100 yards receiving and a touchdown.

Silver Bluff fell to Midland Valley 27-20 last week. The Bulldogs are led by quarterback Malik Williams who has thrown for 348 yards and a touchdown while rushing for 121 yards a touchdown. Receivers Desjuan McCorkle and Arthur Walker each have double-digit catches and over 100 yards on the season.

Calhoun Academy at Dillon Christian

The Cavaliers (3-1) bounced back from its first loss with a 22-8 win over Patrick Henry Friday. Andrew Tucker led Calhoun Academy with two rushing touchdowns while Jay Haltiwanger added another touchdown run. Mason Polin led the Cavs defense with eight tackles and a forced fumble and Chase Strickland added seven tackles.

Dillon Christian (0-3) fell to Lee Academy 63-24 Friday. The Warriors were led by quarterback Ford Richardson who completed 11-of-22 passes for 197 yards and two touchdowns. Sean Locklear caught five passes for 74 yards.

Holly Hill Academy at Richard Winn

The Raiders (3-0) were held under 70 points for the first time this season as they defeated Faith Christian 28-8 last week. Tyree James led Holly Hill Academy with 166 yards rushing and a touchdown. Davin Walling totaled six tackles and four sacks in the win.

Richard Winn (3-0) is averaging 41 points per game on offense while giving up less than 14 points on defense. The Eagles won their region opener against Newberry Academy 43-8 last week.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Beaufort Academy

The Indians (0-3) were outscored 27-0 in the second quarter against Florence Christian as Eagles defeated Orangeburg Prep 43-19 Friday. Austin Hall, T Riley and Abraham Santos each had touchdowns for Orangeburg Prep while Dayton Moorer led the Indians with 7.5 tackles.

Beaufort Academy was scheduled to face Greenwood Christian last week but the game was cancelled due to inclement weather.

Calhoun County at Williston-Elko

The region season begins for defending champion Calhoun County. The Saints (3-1) rallied from an early deficit to defeat Burke 42-14. Ahmir Smith rushed for 157 yards and four touchdowns while Justen Brunson led the Saints with seven tackles including two tackles for loss and two interceptions. He returned one interception for a touchdown.

After scoring a combined six points in their first two games, Williston-Elko (0-3) put up 36 against Branchville in a loss Friday night. The Blue Devils have currently lost seven-straight games going back to last season.

Denmark-Olar vs. Blackville-Hilda

The Vikings (2-1) are looking for redemption as they begin region play Friday against Blackville-Hilda. Denmark-Olar controlled their destiny last season, but a late season lost cost them a region title. Keithan Washington leads Denmark-Olar, the quarterback rushed for 102 yards and three touchdowns while completing 8-of-12 passes for 105 yards and a touchdown in a 32-8 win over Allendale-Fairfax. Chris Sanders added 143 yards rushing and a touchdown while Brushaurd Young caught three passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

Blackville-Hilda (0-3) took No. 2 Bamberg-Ehrhardt to the limit last Friday falling 28-20. Samari Williams threw for 127 yards and a touchdown and also rushed for a touchdown in the loss.