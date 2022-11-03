HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Familiar foes meet in first round of playoffs

Lake Marion (6-4) at Woodland (9-1)

It will be a battle of the quarterbacks as Woodland’s Suderian Harrison and Lake Marion’s Navian Hilliard face off in the first round of the Class 2A state playoffs. Harrison, a Shrine Bowl selection, finished the season with a seven-touchdown performance against Edisto, while Hilliard threw for 180 yards and rushed for 134 yards against Ridgeland-Hardeeville. The two teams have met 12 times since 2006 with Woodland holding an 11-1 advantage in the series.

Dixie (3-7) at Calhoun County (7-3)

The Saints enter Friday’s Class 2A playoff opener against Dixie with a two-game losing streak. Calhoun County lost shoot-outs to Ridge Spring-Monetta and Wagener-Salley. The offense scored 77 points in the two losses led by quarterback Tykest Davenport who threw for three touchdowns and rushed for three touchdowns. This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (5-5) at Lewisville (9-1)

Jermaine Derricott coached Hunter-Kinard-Tyler from 2006-11, and helped lead the Trojans to two playoff appearances. Derricott returned this season and the Trojans are back in the playoffs after a 14-8 win over Ridge Spring-Monetta to close the regular season. JayShawn Smalls threw a touchdown pass a returned an interception for a touchdown to lead H-K-T in the season finale. The Trojans will travel to face Lewisville. The Lions, winners of Region III-A, are led by quarterback Ian Grissom who has thrown for more than 1,500 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

McCormick (5-5) at Denmark-Olar (6-3)

The Vikings get another shot at McCormick after falling to the Chiefs 54-24 in the first round of last year’s Class A playoffs. Keithan Washington led Denmark-Olar with two passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdowns. Washington and Chris Sanders have combined to rush for over 2,700 yards and 17 touchdowns this season. McCormick is led by running back A'Chean Durant.

Blackville-Hilda (2-7) at Southside Christian (5-4)

Blackville-Hilda had a bye last week after defeating Williston-Elko 30-13. The Hawks will travel to face the defending Class A state champions Southside Christian. Omarion Kinard led the Hawks against Williston-Elko with two rushing touchdowns while Jaden Jackson and Wilbur Johnson each added two rushing touchdowns. The Sabres opened the season 0-3 with losses to teams from Georgia and North Carolina, but rallied to win five of their last six games to finish second in Region I-A.

Orangeburg Prep (3-7) at Beaufort Academy (7-2)

A 35-14 win over Greenwood Christian allowed Orangeburg Prep to advance to the SCISA Class 2A state playoffs. Austin Hall rushed for 152 yards and a touchdown and also threw for a touchdown to lead the Indians. Beaufort Academy defeated Orangeburg Prep 43-14 earlier this season.

Dorchester Academy (5-5) at Thomas Heyward (6-3)

The two teams met earlier this season with Thomas Heyward defeating Dorchester Academy 50-22. Caleb Byron led Dorchester Academy with 202 yards passing and two touchdowns and 95 yards rushing and a touchdown. He also had an interception on defense. Thomas Heyward is averaging just over 36 points per game and are led by quarterback Dietrich Shuford who has thrown for nearly 1,500 yards and 15 touchdowns while rushing for 636 yards and six touchdowns. Anthony Fripp leads the Rebels with just over 700 yards rushing and 13 touchdowns.

Clarendon Hall (6-4) at Calhoun Academy (9-2)

In another rematch from earlier this season, Calhoun Academy defeated Clarendon Hall 28-6 just three weeks ago. Andrew Tucker rushed for 179 yards and a touchdown against the Saints while Cade Carson added two rushing touchdowns in the win. Brock Mathis rushed for 92 yards and a touchdown for Clarendon Hall. Saints Clarendon Hall junior Darius Aiken is ranked in the Top 20 in rushing with 1,354 yards and 17 touchdowns this season.

Laurens Academy (4-6) at Holly Hill Academy (9-0)

Holly Hill Academy begins its march toward a third-straight SCISA 8-Man championship. Tyler Wright rushed for 202 yards and four touchdowns for Holly Hill Academy in their season-finale victory over Jefferson Davis Academy. Wright added 10 tackles and an interception on defense. Andrew Codington leads Laurens Academy with over 1,300 yards passing and 18 touchdowns.