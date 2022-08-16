HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Denmark-Olar dealing with high expectations

Denmark-Olar head football coach Jarvis Littlejohn led his team to six wins last season, the most of any Vikings’ team since 2004.

Expectations are high as the Vikings return the core of the team that finished third in Region III-A and advanced to the first round of the Class A state playoffs.

Littlejohn said consistency will be the key with this year’s team, on the field and off.

“We want our kids to be able to execute the plays while they’re on the field, but also execute in the classroom and be good citizens.”

The Vikings return 13 seniors, many of whom have been in the program for three years. Keithan Washington returns at quarterback after being named Region III Player of the Year last season.

“I feel good about this season,” Washington said. “We went through a tough conditioning schedule this summer, but it got us right for the season. Our main focus this summer was winning the region and eventually the state championship.”

Washington threw for 1,826 yards and 34 touchdowns last season while rushing for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns. He also returned two kickoffs for touchdowns.

“I worked this summer on throwing the ball, and improving my footwork,” Washington said. “I got better at reading defenses, and worked to increase my speed.”

Brushaurd Young returns at receiver after being named all-region last season. He caught 24 passes for 508 yards and six touchdowns.

Jaquari Williams also returns at receiver along with running back Christopher Sanders and tight-end Anthony Rivers.

“I think we can have the best offense in Class A,” Washington said.

If the Vikings are planning to make a run, they will need to improve on a defense that gave up an average of 31 points a game last season. Littlejohn said last year’s defense was a work in progress as his team was learning concepts and terminology on the fly.

This year, Littlejohn brought in former Bamberg-Ehrhardt and Orangeburg-Wilkinson head coach Kevin Crosby to take over the defense.

“We were able to spend the spring and summer implementing the defense,” Littlejohn said. “We feel more prepared going into this season. (Coach) Crosby brings that winning tradition and has been a big help to me.”

Denmark-Olar opens the season Friday on the road against First Baptist. Littlejohn said the Hurricanes will test that new defense early with an array of savvy skill players.

“We have to limit the big plays,” Littlejohn said. “They have a great dual-threat running back, and the running back is the son of (Charleston Southern head coach) Autry Denson.”