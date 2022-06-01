HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Deaver taking steps to improve Edisto

Edisto head football coach Preston Deaver said he spent a majority of the Cougars' spring practice getting his players back acclimated to football.

Deaver said nearly 30 of his 50-man roster participated in a spring sport.

“We had some track-and-field athletes qualify for the state meet, our baseball team advanced to the playoffs and our soccer team won the region and hosted a home playoff game,” Deaver said. “I encouraged those players to bring that success to the football field.”

As other players were competing, Deaver said he used the time to find some new faces and helped introduce them to Edisto football.

“We recruited the hallways and found some players that have participated in ROTC and band that have never played football,” Deaver said. “Right now we have nearly 60 kids in the high school, not including the rising ninth-graders that will be enrolling in the fall.”

Deaver is also increasing numbers at the lower levels, where he hopes to start developing players for the future.

“If you look at the best programs in the state, those playing in state championship games, they have strong feeder systems (into their varsity),” Deaver said. “This year, we plan to play a full JV schedule where some of our younger kids can learn how to play.”

Deaver and his staff were responsible for coaching the middle school, JV and varsity teams last season, but with the addition of coaches at the lower levels, Deaver will have more time for the varsity.

The Cougars return 10 seniors from a team that went 2-7 last season. Deaver said he expects them all to bring a leadership quality to this year’s team.

The offense will be led by returning running back Jaeden Johnson, along with athletes Dylan Williams, Chris Stroud and Taylen Clinkscales.

“Offensively, you have to be able to run the football when you play against the opponents on our schedule,” Deaver said. “We have worked hard on blocking, but the main thing I tell all of our players is to just give energy and effort.”

Linebacker Moe Seaton returns to anchor the defense after being named all-region a year ago. Seaton finished the 2021 season with 38.5 tackles, five tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, a sack and an interception.

Seaton will be joined by defensive lineman Wesley Hallman.

“We were pretty good on defense last year,” Deaver said. “We have spent this spring working on getting lined up right and playing sound assignment football.”

Deaver also mentioned a few players who have been in the program and could be ready to take that next step in helping contribute. They include Nigel Bradley, Latron Moorer and Terrell Thomas.

Edisto is scheduled to open the 2022 season on the road against the defending Class A Lower State champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt Red Raiders. The Cougars will also face two new region foes this season in Woodland and Ridgeland-Hardeeville, along with Barnwell and Wade Hampton (H).

