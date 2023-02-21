Edisto head football coach Preston Deaver will not return to the Cougars this fall after taking a job with Lexington District 4.

Deaver announced Tuesday he will become the district’s athletics director and serve as an assistant with the Swansea High School football team.

“Edisto has been wonderful,” Deaver said. “I’ve always had great support, including Alexis King (Edisto principal) and Herman Johnson (Edisto AD), but this was an opportunity to be at a school closer to home.”

Deaver, who lives in Cayce, said his wife works in the Lexington 4 district, and his sons play sports in the Gaston/Swansea area.

“My kids are at that critical stage where I felt I needed to be around more,” Deaver said. “I’ve always told my players, the most important kids I will ever coach are my own.”

Deaver said he spoke with his team last week, and while the initial news upset a few, he said that most of them understood his situation.

Deaver spent four seasons as head coach of the Cougars. During that time he amassed a 12-24 record and made one playoff appearance.

“I believe we laid a strong foundation,” Deaver said of the Edisto program. “Over my four years, we have increased participation, helped re-establish a junior varsity program and build a relationship with the middle school.”

In his first season, Deaver said he had roughly 25 players during spring practice. This season, the Cougars were able to suit up over 60 athletes.

Deaver said he will continue with his teaching duties, and continue to serve as Edisto’s assistant athletics director until the end of the school year.

“(The coaching change) was a smooth transition when I arrived, and I want to make it that way for the next (head coach),” Deaver said. “I’m also committed to making it a great season for our spring sport athletes.”