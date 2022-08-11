HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Day to lead first-year team

Former Orangeburg Christian Academy athletics director Anthony Day is the new Headmaster of Harvest Christian Academy in Cope.

The new school is based out of Cope Baptist Church where Day is the pastor.

“Nothing against OCA, but I felt called to do something in the community where I pastor and where I spend the majority of my time,” Day said. “I felt like I needed to be here, we wanted to give the kids in Cordova, Cope, Bamberg, Denmark and the surrounding areas the opportunity to attend a Christian school.”

Earlier this year, Day and others began gaging the community’s interest in having the new school.

“God pressed on our heart to do this,” Day said. “When we started this process I thought we might have 20-to-30 kids, but the reception has been great. We currently have a total of 61 kids, which is a blessing.”

Day said many of the kids wishing to enroll are high school age, which led him to what he calls a “leap of faith.”

“I wanted our school to have football,” Day said. “I knew we had some kids coming over (from OCA) and football is a great way to spark interest in a school, but also spark interest in young men.”

Day helped start the football program at OCA, and led Patriots last season as they played their first year of organized football in the school’s 25-year history.

“We want to see these young men become leaders and great citizens of the community, and I personally believe football helps with that,” Day said. “Football helps teach leadership, character and integrity.”

Day said he learned a lot about starting a program at OCA.

“My staff and I have talked about what went great, and things that didn’t work,” Day said. “We hope to incorporate the things that worked, but the most important thing is keeping the kids engaged and motivated.”

Parker Stroman, who played at OCA last season, will be making the move to Harvest Christian Academy this fall.

“It’s been exciting (starting this program here),” Stroman said. “There have been a lot of ups and downs, but that’s normal with a first-year team. I think we have a better attitude and we’re prepared to give 100 percent all the time.”

Harvest Christian Academy is scheduled to open its inaugural season Friday, Aug. 19 at Faith Christian. They will play their home games at Bray Park in Cayce.