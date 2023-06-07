Calhoun County receiver Christian Zachary announced Tuesday via his Twitter that he had committed to play football at the University of Virginia.

Zachary was on an official visit over the weekend, and said the timing just felt right.

“I had originally planned to commit Aug. 17, but the staff was so welcoming and everything was just amazing I just had to make my decision. (UVA) felt like home, so Saturday at dinner I talked with receivers coach (Adam) Mims and told him I was ready.”

Zachary finished last season with 35 catches for 939 yards and 14 touchdowns. He was named to the T&D All-Region team as a receiver.

The rising senior becomes the second player from the area to commit to former Clemson offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and the Cavaliers. Woodland athlete Suderian Harrison signed with UVA in Feb. and is expected on campus this summer.

“I believe in what Coach Elliott stands for,” Zachary said. “He talks about coaching the 30-year-old version of his players rather than the 18-year-old version. He and his staff are invested in players’ hearts not just their talent. That resonated with me.”

Zachary said he was also impressed by the academics in Charlottesville. The University of Virginia is currently ranked as the No. 3 public university by U.S. News and World Report.

The first day Zachary can sign his National Letter of Intent is Dec. 20. The receiver had nearly 20 offers including Duke, Liberty, East Carolina, Cincinnati and Appalachian State. He said he still plans to visit Cincinnati and N.C. State later this summer.