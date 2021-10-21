HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cavaliers try to wrap up the region

In its six victories, Calhoun Academy’s defense has allowed an average of 11 points.

“We have played an aggressive brand of football on defense,” Layton said. “One of our points of emphasis over the summer was to tackle better. It’s something we continue to work on every day. We’re still working on the fundamentals of tackling this late in the season.”

Defensively, the Cavs are led by Matt Layton’s 53 tackles. Cale Quattlebaum has 44 tackles and Cade Carson leads the team with four interceptions.

Another way Layton said the Cavaliers will try to offset Thomas Sumter’s offense is by controlling the football. The rushing attack is led by quarterback Matt Layton, who leads the team with 850 yards and 13 touchdowns. Kade Strickland and Andrew Tucker have combined to rush for 780 yards and 10 touchdowns on the season.

“Thomas Sumter’s defense is good up front, but our offensive line is good too,” Layton said. “We just have to limit mistakes like turnovers and penalties if we want to win.”

Calhoun Academy will play host to Thomas Sumter Academy Friday at 7:30 p.m. It will be senior night for the Cavaliers, but Layton hopes this isn’t the last home game his team will have this season.

“We can finish anywhere from first to third in the region,” Layton said. “You would always rather be at home.”

