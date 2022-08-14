HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cavaliers looking to new group of senior leaders

Calhoun Academy enters the 2022 season looking to replace a core group of seniors that led the Cavaliers to a region title last year.

"I like the leadership we have (this year)," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said following a scrimmage against Branchville. "I like the seniors we have; it's not a big group, but they are leaders. They learned a lot from last year's group and have done a great job, so far, of bringing this group along."

After opening practice, Calhoun Academy traveled to Branchville for the scrimmage with the SCHSL team. Layton said the team competed well against one of the top teams in Class A.

"Due to our depth issues, we don't get good game speed in practice," Layton said. "Branchville gave us a good test; they have a good team."

The Cavaliers are looking to replace Matt Layton, who graduated last year. The Region Player of the Year accounted for over 1,800 yards of total offense and 17 touchdowns last season. Todd Layton said he has been impressed with sophomore Connor Hayes, who caught more passes (8) than he attempted (4) as the the Cavs backup last season.

"Connor has been poised so far, but we have to find someone who can snap the ball," Layton said. "We've struggled in that area (especially in the scrimmage), but we've been working with some guys and we'll work with a couple more before the season starts."

Offensively, Layton said there has been a conscious effort to improve the passing game this season. The Cavaliers averaged seven passes a game last year, but are hoping to improve those numbers with an increasing success.

"I know I've said it the last couple of years, but we are working on the passing game," Layton said. "If we can get everyone healthy, I believe we have the talent to throw the ball around a little bit this year. I know we've been working hard at it."

Layton said William Felder has a chance to be a weapon in his first season playing for the Cavs.

"(William) did well in the scrimmage," Layton said. "He's a tall guy that will be hard to defend on offense. He also did a good job playing corner (against Branchville)."

Layton said he was impressed with the way Cade Carson and Mason Polin played in the scrimmage, along with running back Elliott Brown.

"(Elliott) didn't get a lot of playing time last season (dealing with an injury), but he ran well," Layton said. "Mason Polin always stands out due to his size and the way he plays. If he was 6-2 and 200 pounds, he would be illegal, and I would have every college in the country breathing down my neck. He's the toughest kid I've ever coached."

With SCISA adding a 4A division this season, Calhoun Academy finds itself in Class A with a number of schools making the move from eight-man to 11-man football. The Cavs will be in Region I along with Clarendon Hall, Dorchester Academy and St. John's Christian.

"I think the new (SCISA system) creates a little more competitive balance," Layton said.

The Cavaliers fell to St. John's in the second round of the SCISA playoffs last season. The teams are scheduled to meet Sept. 2 in St. Matthews. Calhoun Academy opens the season Aug. 19 at home against Conway Christian.