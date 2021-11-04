HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Cavaliers look to avenge lone loss

Calhoun Academy will look to avenge its lone regular-season loss Friday night when the Cavaliers play host to St. John's Christian.

"When our players stepped off the field (following the loss), I liked their mindset," Calhoun Academy head coach Todd Layton said Thursday. "They knew they could have won that game, but I'm sure St. John's is feeling the same about us."

The Cavaliers (8-1, 5-0) clinched the SCISA Region II-A championship with a 35-7 victory over the Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach last week.

Following the win over Calhoun Academy, St. John's dropped its last three games, including a 14-7 loss in the season finale to Colleton Prep.

In the first matchup, quarterback Matt Layton rushed for 99 yards and three touchdowns. Andrew Tucker added 53 yards and Kade Strickland managed 48 yards rushing.

With the teams meeting earlier this season, Layton said the familiarity could be a blessing and curse.

"We're going to try to run the football," Layton said. "They did a good job of stopping us in that first game. We also put ourselves in positions we're not comfortable with."