HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Carter wants to return O-W Bruins to glory

Orangeburg-Wilkinson head football coach Chris Carter said he came back to his alma mater in order to restore the program.

“(Orangeburg-Wilkinson) is not the kind of place where you have to rebuild,” Carter said. “We talk about Protecting the Brand. It’s an attitude and lifestyle. It’s what are you doing to elevate Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.”

As a player, Carter earned All-State honors and earned a scholarship to play at UT-Chattanooga. He’s previously coached at Edisto and Lake Marion and led the Gators to the Class 2A state semifinals in 2015.

“I want our players to play hard and give it everything they have,” Carter said. “I don’t want them leaving anything on the field. We’ve asked them to give us a lot, but they have shown growth through the process.”

Carter said he wants O-W to play a more open style of offense that will allow him to utilize the athletes he has returning this season.

“It’s no-huddle, fast tempo, get the ball in space,” Carter said. “Our guys are having to adapt because it requires you to be in good shape. Due to our time with the team, the playbook will be limited. When you try to put too much in, you become a jack of all trades and a master of none. We have to narrow it down, which could be a disadvantage.”

Carter said the Bruins showed growth at the quarterback position entering the preseason, and he’s very excited about his group of receivers including Jordan Perry, who was named all-region last season. Joining Perry are Maurice Livingston, TraQuann Young, Tymir Chism and Nadezious Hill.

“I think (our receivers) can play with anybody,” Carter said. “Quarterback was a question mark, but Anthony Mack has made tremendous progress and athlete DeAndre Simmons should see some playing time. We still have some holes to fill on offense, especially along the line, but we’re continuing to grow.

The line will be anchored by all-region guard Ja’Quan Sprinkle, David Blanchard and Jayden Skinner.

Defensively, Carter said he wants his team to play aggressive.

“Fast, smart and disciplined,” Carter said. “We have to be able to execute, it comes down to blocking, catching, tackling and running the football.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson faces one of the toughest schedules in the state as five of its opponents are currently ranked in their classification's Top 10. The Bruins open the season Friday night against White Knoll. O-W is currently 0-7 all-time against the 5A power.

“This schedule is SEC-like, there are no weeks off,” Carter said. “The region is stacked with Gilbert, Brookland-Cayce and Lower Richland, but I think our guys can rise to the occasion. We’ve become more focused, and we’ll get more of that in practice. Our coaches are doing a good job of preparing our kids.”

Orangeburg finished 3-2 in region play last season and advanced to the Class 3A playoffs. The Bruins have made the playoffs six of the last seven seasons, but have only made it past the first round once.

“If you ask any coach, the expectation is to win every game,” Carter said. “I want to see our guys compete and fight. I want the other team to know they’ve been in a game with Orangeburg-Wilkinson. I’m not going to ask our kids to do anything they can’t do, but I will ask them to do the things they do well. Our biggest thing is coaching the kids with intensity and making sure they do everything right so we can put ourselves in position to win games.”