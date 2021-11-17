HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun County looks to beat 'the man'

Professional wrestling legend Ric Flair was known to have a number of catch phrases. One of his favorites was "to be the man, you have to beat the man."

Right now, "the man" in Class A football is Southside Christian. The Sabres sport a 10-0 record, are the defending Class A state champions and currently have a 19-game winning streak. They started the season ranked No. 1 in the media poll and have stayed put the entire season.

Calhoun County is the next challenger to step up against the Sabres Friday night. The Saints will host the third round of the Class A playoffs after defeating McBee 53-19 last week.

Quarterback Russell Brunson threw for 316 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 137 yards and another score.

"It means a lot to be able to host the defending state champion," Brunson said. "Calhoun County hasn't been this far in the playoffs for a while, we had not won a region championship for a while, so it means a lot to get this far."

Calhoun County faced one of the toughest non-conference schedules of any team in the state, a calling card of their head coach Wayne Farmer. Of the four non-conference games, each team they faced made the postseason, and three teams are still playing (Whale Branch in Class A, Barnwell in Class AA and Clinton in Class AAA).

"We've seen playoff-caliber teams already this season," Brunson said. "We're not going to be satisfied to just get this far and go home. We're prepared to go out and get the job done. (Southside Christian) can be beaten, we're not treating them like they're gods."

Friday's key matchup will be the Sabres' defense against Calhoun County's offense. Southside Christian has given up 42 points through 10 games, including six shutout victories. Brunson, a North-South all-star selection, makes the Saints go with the help of receivers Justen Brunson (three catches, 117 yards and two touchdowns against McBee) along with Christian Zachary (three catches, 128 yards and two touchdowns). Devin Bull and Marquez Davenport combined to rush for 198 yards against the Panthers last week.

Defensively, the Saints are led by Andre Staley Jr. who had 16 tackles and two sacks against McBee along with Hiram Stready.

"If we can stay on our blocks, and play with confidence, we can beat (Southside Christian)," Brunson said. "The key is to not tense up because of who we are playing just because they have the ranking and the name recognition."

Calhoun County plays host to Southside Christian Friday in the third round of the Class A playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

