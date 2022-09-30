HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Calhoun Academy gets win over AJA

Calhoun Academy 30, Andrew Jackson 14

Elliott Brown rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown to lead Calhoun Academy to a 30-14 win over Andrew Jackson Academy Thursday.

Andrew Tucker rushed for 55 yards and a touchdown and Cade Carson rushed for 51 yards and two touchdowns in the Cavs' win. Will Andrews converted all four of his extra point attempts.

Defensively, Mason Polin led the Cavaliers with 13 tackles. Cooper Canaday had nine tackles and forced a fumble; Chase Cooper had nine tackles; Carson had eight tackles, a fumble recovery and an interception; Clay Canaday had five tackles including a sack and forced a safety.

Calhoun Academy (6-1) will play host to Lee Academy next Friday.

Denmark-Olar 51, Ridge Spring-Monetta 37

Denmark-Olar improved to 4-1 and 2-0 in region play after defeating Ridge Spring-Monetta 51-37 Wednesday.

Chris Sanders led the Vikings with 212 yards rushing and two touchdowns. He also had two catches for 38 yards, blocked a punt and returned a fumble 40 yards for a touchdown.

Keithan Washington rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns, threw for 101 yards and returned a kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

On defense, Brushaurd Young had nine tackles including three tackles for loss, two pass break ups and returned a fumble for a touchdown.

Wednesday's T&D Region scores

Whale Branch 37, Bethune-Bowman 18

Blackville-Hilda 32, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 14

Brookland-Cayce 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Barnwell 42, Edisto 6

Estill 40, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6

Oceanside Collegiate 42, Lake Marion 8

Holly Hill Academy 56, Charleston Collegiate 12

Woodland 42, Hanahan 35

Thursday's SC scores

Abbeville 40, Liberty 7

Andrew Jackson 77, Cheraw 20

Ben Lippen 45, New Hope Leadership 6

Fairfield Central 41, Mid-Carolina 20

Lamar 39, Latta 8

Landrum 28, Chesnee 0

Lee Central 26, Mullins 6

Lexington 25, Chapin 7

Richland Northeast 20, Irmo 14

River Bluff 26, White Knoll 14

Silver Bluff 49, Fox Creek 0

Strom Thurmond 40, Batesburg-Leesville 0

Whitmire 48, Great Falls 30

Wren 49, Fountain Inn 7

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd.

Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3.

Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.

Monday's schedule

Branchville at Allendale-Fairfax

Bethesda Academy at Orangeburg Prep