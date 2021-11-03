HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins looking for 'complete game'

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is looking to get hot in the postseason as they encounter the 6-1 Aynor Blue Jackets.
Ending the season with at 5-5, O-W realizes that whatever happened in the regular season gets thrown out the window when it’s playoff time.
“It’s always good to go into the postseason,” O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said. “We wish we could’ve had a game at home; that was the goal to have a playoff game here in Orangeburg. It’s always good though to be in the postseason. Everyone recognizes it’s now 0-0. Everything goes out the door and it’s win or go home.”
Aynor finished the regular season in second place in their region behind undefeated Dillon, who handed them their lone loss. They’re going into this game with a pseudo bye week after failing to find an opponent to play in week 10.
“We'v got to line up right and tackle defensively," Crosby said about his strategy against the Blue Jackets. "We’re going to spread them out and see what that gives us. ... We've got to be able to run the ball to set the pass up. We finally get all of our offensive line healthy. We get them healthy and see what they can do up front."
A huge hit to Aynor in this game is that they will be without head coach Jason Allen. The Blue Jackets coach was suspended for two games following an Oct. 15 ejection in a win over Loris.
“They’re still going to do what they do. They got coaches on staff there. They won’t change up stuff. If anything, it’ll make them play even harder,” Crosby said of Allen's absence.
O-W is coming off a 37-6 defeat at Brookland-Cayce in the final week of the regular season.
“I’m looking for us to play a complete football game," Crosby said. "We had 10 games and we haven’t played one (complete game) yet. All three phases, offense, defense and special teams, putting it all together. It’s time to put that together. If we come out and do that, I think we’ll be fine,” Crosby said.
Looking at the records, the Bruins enter the game as underdogs.
“We’ve been the underdogs in almost every game we played this year. We’re the underdogs and I tell our guys that we got to be consistent," Crosby said. "We’re going to have to tackle, play well defensively. We played well in spurts but we need consistency. We got to put some points on the board, see how that works, and hopefully it’ll change some things.” Crosby said.
Orangeburg-Wilkinson and Aynor are scheduled to kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.