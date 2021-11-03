HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins looking for 'complete game'

Orangeburg-Wilkinson is looking to get hot in the postseason as they encounter the 6-1 Aynor Blue Jackets.

Ending the season with at 5-5, O-W realizes that whatever happened in the regular season gets thrown out the window when it’s playoff time.

“It’s always good to go into the postseason,” O-W head coach Kevin Crosby said. “We wish we could’ve had a game at home; that was the goal to have a playoff game here in Orangeburg. It’s always good though to be in the postseason. Everyone recognizes it’s now 0-0. Everything goes out the door and it’s win or go home.”

Aynor finished the regular season in second place in their region behind undefeated Dillon, who handed them their lone loss. They’re going into this game with a pseudo bye week after failing to find an opponent to play in week 10.

“We'v got to line up right and tackle defensively," Crosby said about his strategy against the Blue Jackets. "We’re going to spread them out and see what that gives us. ... We've got to be able to run the ball to set the pass up. We finally get all of our offensive line healthy. We get them healthy and see what they can do up front."