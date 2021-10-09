HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins get homecoming victory

Navian Hilliard completed 6-of-14 passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns in the Gators loss to Phillip Simmons Friday.

Keith McKune led the defense with four tackles and an interception.

The Gators will be at home Friday against Timberland.

Wade Hampton 26, Edisto 7

Edisto was down seven players as they traveled to face Wade Hampton Friday night. The Cougar defense allowed just three points in the second half.

Nigel Bradley led Edisto with 92 yards rushing.

On defense, Qumar Felder had 10 tackles including three tackles for loss while Jayvon Tatum added 10 tackles and a sack. Dylan Williams forced a fumble that was recovered by Tyler Rickenbacker.

Edisto will travel to face Kingstree in a non-region matchup next Friday.

St. John's Academy 22, Calhoun Academy 18

Calhoun Academy suffered its first loss of the season in a non-region matchup against St. John's Academy Friday.

Matt Layton led the Cavaliers with 99 yards rushing and three touchdowns while Andrew Tucker rushed for 53 yards and Kade Strickland added 48 yards on the ground.