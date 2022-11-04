HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins eliminated, Red Raiders and Saints advance

Beaufort 52, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 0

Beaufort quarterback Samari Bonds threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another to help lead the Eagles to a 52-0 win over Orangeburg-Wilkinson Friday. Kacy Fields added two rushing touchdowns for Beaufort who eliminate the Bruins from the SCHSL Class 3A playoffs. Orangeburg-Wilkinson finishes the year with a record of 3-8.

Calhoun County 33, Dixie 21

Dixie opened the second half with an interception return for a touchdown to grab a 21-20 lead over Calhoun County, but the Saints outscored the Hornets 13-0 over the final period to eliminate Dixie from the SCHSL Class A playoffs. Tykest Davenport threw for two touchdowns and rushed for two touchdowns to help lead the Saints to the second round. Christian Zachary caught two touchdown passes for Calhoun County while Justen Brunson added a touchdown run. The Saints will travel to face Christ Church next week.

Lewisville 51, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 8

Lewisville quarterback Ian Grissom threw for six touchdowns to help lead the Lions to a 51-8 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler in the first round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs. H-K-T’s JayShawn Smalls scored on a one-yard run late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout and completed a pass to Nykavien Peeples for a two-point conversion. The Trojans finish the season with a 5-6 record.

Denmark-Olar 40, McCormick 8

Keithan Washington rushed for four touchdowns and completed a touchdown pass to Chris Sanders to help lead Denmark-Olar to a 40-8 win over McCormick Friday night. The Vikings advance to the second round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs are scheduled to play Lewisville on the road Friday.

Southside Christian 42, Blackville-Hilda 0

Defending Class A state champion Southside Christian jumped out to a 21-0 lead in the first quarter as the Sabres defeated Blackville-Hilda in the first round of the SCHSL Class A state playoffs. Blackville-Hilda finishes the season with a 2-8 record.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 42, Latta 12

Omarion Buckmon had three rushing touchdowns to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt to a 42-12 win over Latta Friday night in Bamberg. Nick Folk and Eric Lee each added a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Lee returned an interception 30 yards for a touchdown and Jamie Downing added an interception. Latta was led by Jamar Jones who had two rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter. The Red Raiders advance to the second round of the SCHSL Class A playoffs and will travel to face Johnsonville next week. The Flashes defeated Military Magnet 57-14 Friday.

Beaufort Academy 36, Orangeburg Prep 23

Luis Fernandez threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another, but Orangeburg Prep fell short at Beaufort Academy in the first round of the SCISA Class 2A playoffs. Fernandez threw for 194 yards for the Indians. T. Riley was the leading receiver for OPS with 80 yards and two touchdowns. Defensively, Jay Plummer led the Indians with seven tackles and a fumble recovery. Latron Moorer added six tackles and a fumble recovery while Preston Welles and JC Strickland each finished with five tackles. Orangeburg Prep finishes the year with a record of 3-8.

Calhoun Academy 29, Clarendon Hall 6

Andrew Tucker rushed for 178 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 29-6 win over Clarendon Hall in the first round of the SCISA Class A playoffs. Elliott Brown added a touchdown run and Connor Hayes threw a touchdown to Will Andrews in the Cavs victory. Defensively, Cade Carson had 10 tackles, a sack and an interception to lead Calhoun Academy. Cooper Canaday had nine tackles; Chase Cooper had seven tackles and fumble recovery; Jackson Bronson had five tackles; Mason Polin had four tackles and an interception and Cameron Crosby had four tackles. Calhoun Academy advances to the Class A semifinals and will travel to face Thomas Heyward next week.

Holly Hill Academy 72, Laurens Academy 28

Tyler Wright rushed for 162 yards and a touchdown while Tyree James rushed for 96 yards and three touchdowns to help lead Holly Hill Academy to 72-28 victory over Laurens Academy Friday. James completed 3-of-7 passes for 182 yards and a touchdown while Ashton Soles completed 2-of-6 passes for a touchdown. Wright, Soles Kanyon Hitzler and Ashby Rickenbacker each had touchdown receptions for the Raiders. Ax Wolpert added a rushing touchdown. Defensively, Wright led Holly Hill with seven tackles and recovered a fumble for a touchdown. Mason Rudd added seven tackles; Soles had nine tackles, Camden Harmon had five tackles and an interception; Dylan Rivera had an interception; Wolpert had six tackles and James had an interception he returned 100 yards for a touchdown. The Raiders advance in the SCISA 8-Man playoffs and will play host to the winner of Richard Winn and Jefferson Davis Academy