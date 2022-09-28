HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bruins drop region opener to B-C

Brookland-Cayce 42, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 7

Brookland-Cayce scored 28-unanswered points in the second half to defeat Orangeburg-Wilkinson 42-7 Wednesday night in Orangeburg.

After being held scoreless in the first half, Orangeburg-Wilkinson would cut the Brookland-Cayce lead to 14-7 with just under eight minutes left in the third quarter. Quarterback Anthony Mack completed a pass to Horace Jacques for the Bruins lone score.

Brookland-Cayce was led by the rushing tandem of Naahzekial Mays (194 yards) and Will Young (183 yards).

Orangeburg-Wilkinson (1-5, 0-1) will be at home next Friday against Dreher.

Barnwell 42, Edisto 6

In the region opener for both teams, Edisto’s Dylan Williams had a 4-yard touchdown run in the Cougars 42-6 loss to Barnwell (7-0, 1-0) Wednesday night. The Warhorses were led by running back Tyler Smith who rushed for three touchdowns.

Juwarren James rushed for 40 yards and Omarion Holoman rushed for 61 yards in the Edisto loss. Defensively, Tyler Robinson led the Cougars with 11 tackles while Moe Seaton added 10 tackles.

Edisto (4-3, 0-1) will play host to Wade Hampton (H).

Estill 40, Bamberg-Ehrhardt 6

Bamberg-Ehrhardt suffered its first region loss since 2019 as Estill defeated the Red Raiders 40-6 Wednesday night.

The Wild Gators rushed for four touchdowns and threw for two more in the victory over Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The Red Raiders got a 15-yard touchdown run from Isaiah Johnson late in the fourth quarter to avoid the shutout.

Tre Hinton got his sixth interception of the season on defense for the Red Raiders.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt (4-2, 0-1) will travel to face Branchville next Friday.

Oceanside Collegiate 42, Lake Marion 8

Lake Marion’s Navion Hilliard had a 10-yard touchdown run, but the Gators dropped their region opener to Oceanside Collegiate 42-8 Wednesday night.

Lake Marion (3-3, 0-1) will be at home next Friday against Bishop England.

Holly Hill Academy 56, Charleston Collegiate 12

Holly Hill Academy improved to 2-0 in region play with a 56-12 win over Charleston Collegiate Wednesday night.

Tyler Wright led the Raiders with 83 yards rushing and two touchdowns. Tyree James had 78 yards rushing and three touchdowns; Davin Walling had 26 yards rushing and Ashton Soles had 21 yards rushing. James completed two passes for 73 yards and a touchdown. Camdin Harmon had one catch for 56 yards and a touchdown.

Defensively, Mason Rudd and Ashby Rickenbacker each had five tackles to lead Holly Hill Academy. James had an interception return for touchdown and Harmon had two tackles and an interception return for touchdown.

Holly Hill Academy will celebrate Homecoming next Friday against Wyman King Academy.

Denmark-Olar 53, Ridge Spring-Monetta 37

Woodland 42, Hanahan 35