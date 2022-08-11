HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Branchville eager to start season

After losing 10 seniors from a team that advanced to the second round of the Class A state playoffs, Branchville head coach Sandy Dukes is eager to start the new season.

“Sometimes, in these re-building seasons, you get excited because your back is against the wall,” Dukes said. “A lot of these guys want to win, they’re just not sure about how to do it. I can’t predict anything, but we’ll take it one game at a time and see what happens.”

Dukes said the Yellow Jackets must first find a new starting quarterback after losing senior Ronnie Nester. The all-region standout threw for over 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns while rushing for 441 yards and 12 touchdowns.

“We have a few guys battling it out,” Dukes said after a scrimmage against Calhoun Academy. “We’re struggling with the quarterback/center exchange and putting the ball on the ground, we have to clean that up. Our main focus is finding someone to run the offense.”

Branchville does return former Orangeburg Touchdown Club Player of the Week Philijuan Saldano. The junior running back rushed for nearly 1,200 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

“We’ve spent the spring and summer lifting, conditioning and getting ready for the season,” Saldano said. “We want to make it back to the playoffs, but it’s going to take hard work and dedication. My goal is to help the team win any way I can.”

Branchville features 15 sophomores on this year’s team, nearly half of the roster.

“It puts a little more pressure on the coaches to go over the basic things,” Dukes said. “I think we took some things for granted last year with the older guys. This year, we have to really over-emphasize everything with our younger players. It’s a promising group, they show up every day and are receptive.”

Dukes said the few seniors he has have done a great job working with the young team.

“McCants Aull and Brice Brunson have been the two leaders who kind of run things,” Dukes said. “Kewon (Lopez) is kind of a quiet guy, but he’s starting to step up.”

The Yellow Jackets will play in Region VII-A along with defending Class A Lower State champion Bamberg-Ehrhardt. The region will also include Whale Branch who is picked eighth in the High School Sports Report Class A preseason poll.

Branchville will open the season Friday, Aug. 19 at home against Dorchester Academy.