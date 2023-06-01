Branchville football struggled to a 2-7 record last season, but finished the year with a 38-20 region victory over Bethune-Bowman.

Head coach Sandy Dukes has used that victory as a spring board for the Yellow Jackets as they conclude spring practice and head into summer workouts.

“We’re real happy with the way (the team) ended the season last year,” Dukes said. “We want to continue that development. We have some young pups who took some beatings last year, but we hope to continue to grow up.”

Opponents averaged 42 points a game last year against a Branchville team that featured a number of sophomores in the starting lineup. Dukes said many of those sophomores have started to get bigger, faster and stronger thanks to the team’s strength and conditioning program.

“We want to see the guys buy-in,” Dukes said. “Attendance is a huge factor when we start our summer workout program. We want to show these young men that sports are great, and we want to win, but we want them to learn accountability. We still have some guys struggling with that.”

Another key to Branchville’s development has been the implementation of a weight lifting class during the school day. Dukes said a number of athletes are getting the chance to get in the weight room more often.

“After three years, we’re starting to see results,” Dukes said. “If we were to rely only on the six-to-eight week program we get in the summer, then we’re not going to be where we need to be.”

Branchville returns senior running back Philijuan Saldano who rushed for over 1,200 yards as a sophomore. Dukes said Saldano has spent time getting himself in shape, and expects him to take on more a vocal role with his teammates.

“We have a good idea of what our returning guys can do, and where they need to improve,” Dukes said. “These younger guys, from the B-Team, we need to see where they fit, assess their attitude and see where they can help us going forward.”

With a small group of seniors, Dukes said his natural leaders are coming from the upcoming junior class including quarterback Seth Shaw and athlete Copeland Hayden.

“Copeland is a tremendous leader and Seth, while not very vocal, continues to do things the right way.” Dukes said. “These guys, along with Khasean Saldano, are giving 100-percent whether we’re on the field or in the weight room.”

The Yellow Jackets will continue to work out, and have some 7-on-7 events scheduled for the summer. Dukes is anxious to see his young team continue to mature into August.

“Seeing guys give their best effort, that’s what makes me happy as a coach,” Dukes said.