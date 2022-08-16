HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bethune-Bowman has a new coach, attitude

With new head coach Cody McNeal, Bethune-Bowman is ushering in a new era for its football program.

In early February, the Mohawks announced McNeal as their head coach after spending three seasons with Glynn Darby at the helm.

After his first offseason, McNeal heads into his tenure looking to usher in a new culture and way of doing things.

“Every little thing you can think of, we've probably changed it,” McNeal said. “The change that we've brought, physicality change and how we've practiced. There's been total change. I just want to see the change evolve into success."

There is a new attitude and outlook among his players, a fresh start. McNeal said he is proud of what his team is learning.

“We've shown a lot of progression as a football team. So I think they're taken it on really well. So it's looking really good,” McNeal said. “The kids, they're great. You couldn't ask any more of the athletes that we have. They come every day prepared. We've been really focusing on team being a family. Some negativity has come out from the past, so we've been trying to get rid of that negativity.”

Bethune-Bowman’s roster currently has five seniors. A large part of what McNeal wants to see out of his team is growth. With a squad made out of mainly juniors and seniors, the head coach’s goal is letting his players gain experience.

“We're still young, so seeing the progression of learning how to win is going to be something throughout the year,” McNeal said.

McNeal will be counting on his athletes including seniors Mykai Void and Derek Simon, junior wide receiver Jailen Avinger and junior lineman Demari Stephens. He’s elated to have them returning to the program.

“We've got a lot of depth coming up from last year,” McNeal said. “I’m extremely excited. We don't have to teach them certain things that you would have to teach a brand new player. So it’s been able to progress the offensive defense a little bit faster because they know what they're doing."

A promise that McNeal has made on the behalf of his team is aggressiveness in their play. He said his team will have a new approach to the way it plays football. Even having some players moving to different positions.

That promise coincides with him feeling that his athletes will stand out come game time.

“We've brought a completely different offense and completely different defense,” McNeal said. We play with a very aggressive mentality, and we bring it every play. We are very physical. We're coming out to hit you in the mouth, and bring it to you,” McNeal said.

Bethune-Bowman will open the regular season Wednesday, Aug. 16 at Pelion. The game was originally scheduled for Friday but was moved due to impending weather.