HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Bamberg-Ehrhardt shuts out Edisto

B-E1

Bamberg-Ehrhardt running back Nick Folk stretches for extra yards as he's tackled by Edisto's Moe Seaton. Folk scored a touchdown to lead the Red Raiders to a 34-0 win over the Cougars.

 BY TRAVIS BOLAND, T&D

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 34, Edisto 0

Bamberg-Ehrhardt head coach Corey Crosby was a winner in his debut as the Red Raiders defeated Edisto 34-0 Friday in Bamberg.

“We started slow,” Crosby said. “It was a wet, nasty night. We committed a lot of penalties and had some first-game jitters, but I wanted our players to face some adversity.”

After a scoreless first quarter, Bamberg-Ehrhardt quarterback Chanston Crosby completed a 25-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Williams for the first touchdown of the season.

Just before halftime, B-E added another touchdown when Blackville-Hilda transfer Omarion Buckmon scored on a ten-yard run.

In the second half, Nick Folk, Kenny Grant and Demetrius Odom each added touchdown runs for Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

James McIntosh was four-of-five on extra points.

Defensively, Trey Hinton had two interceptions to lead the Red Raiders.

“Our defensive coaches did a good job of stopping the run, and our secondary played great,” Crosby said.

The Red Raiders will be at home Friday night against county rival Denmark-Olar. Crosby said his team must work on the details before Friday’s game against the Vikings.

“It’s the small things,” Crosby said. “If we take care of those small things, then we can go a long way.”

Dorchester Academy 32, Branchville 12

Dorchester Academy quarterback Caleb Byron completed 6-of-12 passes and a touchdown while rushing for 120 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Raiders to a 32-12 win at Branchville.

Connor Hartzog rushed for 102 yards and threw a 36 yard touchdown pass to Ben Marchant. Wayland Gruber rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown and caught two passes for 50 yards and a touchdown. John Whetsell rushed for 75 yards.

“The offensive line did a great job of blocking tonight,” Dorchester Academy head coach Thomas McAlhaney said. “We were able to run the ball, wear them down and hit some big plays.”

Defensively, Hartzog led the Raiders with 10 tackles while Whetsell added eight tackles. Gruber had seven tackles and Marchant had five tackles. Manning Thompson had three interceptions, five tackles and a pass break up while Layton Wimberly had two tackles and an interception.

McAlhaney said the win gives his team a lot of confidence heading into next week’s game against Orangeburg Prep.

“It’s exciting to get the win, we’ve definitely had this game circled at the beginning of the season,” McAlhaney said. “We lost a lot of guys off of last year’s team, and to get a win like this is a big boost for our younger players.”

Calhoun Academy 33, Conway Christian 6

Connor Hayes completed seven-of-12 passes for 100 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Calhoun Academy to a 33-6 win over Conway Christian.

Andrew Tucker rushed for 35 yards and two touchdowns and also caught an 18 yard touchdown pass. Jay Haltiwanger led the Cavaliers with 53 yards rushing including a 15 yard touchdown run. Elliott Brown rushed for 41 yards on four carries and Will Andrews caught a 16 yard touchdown pass and converted three-of-four extra points.

On defense, Cade Carson led Calhoun Academy with 11 tackles. Cameron Crosby and Cooper Canady each added six tackles while Canady forced a fumble. Mason Polin had five tackles and a forced fumble, Thomas Roland had an interception and Chase Strickland had a sack.

Calhoun Academy travels to face Cross Schools in Bluffton, kickoff is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday.

Denmark-Olar and First Baptist cancelled

Due to inclement weather, Denmark-Olar’s game against First Baptist was cancelled Friday night. There are no plans to make the game up this season.

The Vikings return to the field Friday to face county rival Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Other Scores

Lucy Beckham 24, Lake Marion 0

Calhoun County vs. Cross Saturday at 6 p.m.

Harvest Christian Academy at Faith Christian Monday 7 p.m.

SC Scoreboard

A.C. Flora 38, Greenwood 20

Abbeville 40, McCormick 3

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 34, Edisto 0

Beaufort Academy 41, Pinewood Prep 20

Ben Lippen 48, Asheville Christian, N.C. 19

Bethesda Academy, Ga. 8, Hilton Head Prep 7

Blue Ridge 42, Chesnee 37

Buford 41, Blacksburg 6

C.A. Johnson 22, Columbia 6

Calhoun Academy 33, Conway Christian School 6

Camden 42, Myrtle Beach 13

Carolina Forest 56, West Brunswick, N.C. 27

Catawba Ridge 31, Fort Mill 7

Charlotte Providence Day, N.C. 42, Legion Collegiate 7

Clinton 55, Batesburg-Leesville 20

Colleton Prep 26, Florence Christian 8

Commerce, Ga. 21, Southside Christian 17

D.W. Daniel 51, Greer 21

Dorman 53, Greenville 28

Dreher 29, W.J. Keenan 22

Emerald 35, Ninety Six 28

Evans, Ga. 16, North Augusta 7

Fairfield Central 62, Carvers Bay 14

Grovetown, Ga. 43, Midland Valley 17

Hartsville 41, Conway 17

Hillcrest 41, Laurens 7

Indian Land 25, Nation Ford 8

Irmo 22, Chapin 11

J.L. Mann 56, Eastside 14

James F. Byrnes 62, Brookland-Cayce 7

Jefferson Davis Academy 12, Providence HomeSchool 6

Johnsonville 39, North Central 8

Lake City 20, Laurence Manning Academy 7

Lakeside-Evans, Ga. 32, Aiken 0

Laney, Ga. 16, Strom Thurmond 0

Lewisville 44, East Clarendon 0

Liberty 17, Carolina Academy 6

Loris 24, Green Sea Floyds 0

Lucy G. Beckham 24, Lake Marion 0

McBee 19, Hannah-Pamplico 14

Northside Christian 22, Calhoun Falls 7

Palmetto 27, Woodmont 14

Patrick Henry Academy 33, Cross Schools 0

Pendleton 41, Dixie 9

Pickens 31, Crescent 28

Powdersville 47, Broome 23

Prince Avenue Christian, Ga. 39, Hammond 3

Richland Northeast 29, Crestwood 27

Ridge View 21, Blythewood 14

River Bluff 42, Lugoff-Elgin 13

Saluda 42, Mid-Carolina 7

Seneca 42, Wade Hampton (G) 19

South Aiken 36, Silver Bluff 14

Spring Valley 36, Westwood 18

St. John's Christian Academy 34, King's Academy 14

St. Joseph 43, Fox Creek 7

Sumter 42, Lakewood 9

Swansea 19, Airport 6

T.L. Hanna 43, Boiling Springs 0

Union County 30, Newberry 14

West Florence 31, Lexington 28

West Oak 9, Fountain Inn 6

White Knoll 21, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 12

Whitmire 16, Ware Shoals 6

Wilson 27, Aynor 26, OT

Woodruff 13, Chapman 7, OT

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Stratford vs. Avon, Ohio, ccd.

