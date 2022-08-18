HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E vs Edisto highlights first week

The South Carolina High School football season officially started Wednesday night with Pelion's 47-22 win over Bethune-Bowman.

The T&D Region features eight more games in the opening week, including two matchups between schools from the High School League and SCISA.

Here's a preview of this week's games.

Edisto at Bamberg-Ehrhardt

Corey Crosby debuts as Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s head coach against local rival Edisto Friday night at Leon Maxwell Stadium in Bamberg.

The Red Raiders return running back Nick Folk, who rushed for 135 yards and two touchdowns in a 22-7 victory over the Cougars last season.

Crosby said he wants to be more balanced on offense, and allow quarterback Chanston Crosby to throw the ball more.

Edisto is led by athlete Taylen Clinkscales, who will lead a secondary that will try to shut down the new-look B-E passing game.

Lucy Beckham at Lake Marion

After three seasons as a junior varsity program, Lucy Beckham will open its first-ever varsity season on the road against Lake Marion.

Due to COVID cancellations last season, the Bengals were able to schedule games against three varsity opponents, including a 24-7 loss to Bamberg-Ehrhardt.

Lucy Beckham had its final tune-up at the Colleton County School District Jamboree against Burke High School. The teams played two quarters with the Bengals taking a 27-0 victory. Receiver AJ Kut opened the scoring with a 10-yard touchdown run. Robert Meyers, Tyler Kinloch and Drake Bull added touchdowns.

Jarvis Davis begins his second season at Lake Marion after leading the Gators to the Class 2A playoffs last season. The Gators return quarterback Navian Hilliard, who threw for 900 yards and rushed for 500 yards while scoring 24 touchdowns. Receiver Jaylin Davis returns after catching 25 passes for 250 yards and five touchdowns last year.

Conway Christian at Calhoun Academy

Conway Christian is playing its first season of 11-man football, and opens on the road against Calhoun Academy.

The Cavaliers are looking to replace a number of seniors from a team that won the region but fell to St. John’s Christian in the first round of the SCISA state playoffs.

Connor Hayes takes over at quarterback for Calhoun Academy. Last season, Hayes caught eight passes as a receiver and threw four passes as the backup quarterback.

The Eagles lost three seniors from a team that went 0-8 last season. Conway Christian spent the last four seasons as an eight-man football team.

Denmark-Olar at First Baptist

The first of our SCHSL-SCISA matchups, the Vikings travel to face First Baptist.

The Hurricanes finished last season 4-6 and advanced to the SCISA Class AAA state playoffs. First Baptist will be led by quarterback Cooper Glazer and running back Elijah Denson (the son of former Notre Dame running back and current Charleston Southern head coach Autry Denson).

Denmark-Olar head coach Jarvis Littlejohn is aware of the athletes First Baptist can put on the field and knows his new defense (led by former O-W head coach Kevin Crosby) will be tested.

“(Receivers) Deontra Bowman and Ty Washington can really run, we’re going to have to limit the big plays,” Littlejohn said.

The Vikings are led by Region III-A Player of the Year quarterback Keithan Washington. The senior was The Times and Democrat Offensive Player of the Year after accounting for over 3,500 yards and 50 touchdowns last season.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson at White Knoll

Former Orangeburg-Wilkinson linebacker Chris Carter leads his alma mater against Class 5A White Knoll Friday night in Lexington.

The Bruins fell to White Knoll 31-12 last season and are winless all-time against the Timberwolves.

White Knoll is led by quarterback Austin Cunningham, who threw a touchdown and rushed for another touchdown in the victory over the Bruins last season.

Carter said he’s impressed with his group of receivers and expects to throw the ball in a fast-paced, no-huddle offense. Defensively, the Bruins allowed 34 point per game in their six losses, but only five points per game in their five wins.

Dorchester Academy at Branchville

Another SCHSL-SCISA matchup as Dorchester Academy travels to Branchville to face the Yellow Jackets.

Dorchester Academy finished last season 6-4 but fell in the first round of the SCISA Class A playoffs. Branchville finished 6-2 and advanced to the second round of the Class A playoffs.

The Raiders return receiver Ben Marchant, who had 305 yards and two touchdowns, and defensive end Connor Hartzog, who had 95 tackles, five sacks and an interception. Both players were named to The Times and Democrat SCISA All-Region first team.

Branchville lost starting quarterback Ronnie Nester but returns starting running back Philijuan Saldano. The junior led the Yellow Jackets with over 1,100 yards and 12 touchdowns last season.

Scott’s Branch at Hunter-Kinard-Tyler

Jermaine Derricott returns to the sideline to lead the Hunter-Kinard-Tyler football team. His first test is against Scott’s Branch

Both teams will be looking to get off to a good start as the two combined to win one game last season.

H-K-T is led by Jayshawn Smalls at quarterback, while Dai’Quwan James and David Myers are expected to line up at a number of positions. Raquan Porter and Thomas Edwards will anchor the offensive and defensive lines.

Cross at Calhoun County

Due to the threat of inclement weather Friday night, Calhoun County and Cross moved their 2022 season opener to Saturday at 6 p.m. in St. Matthews.

The teams were scheduled to meet last season, but COVID forced Cross to quarantine. The Trojans finished 2-4 and advanced to the first round of the Class A playoffs.

Cross lost seven seniors from last year’s team, including starting quarterback Antwain Hoskins, who led the Trojans with 747 total yards last season. The strength of the team is expected to be the offensive and defensive lines led by senior Amonte McCray. Also returning are Jayden Middleton, Ty Bryant and Caleb Cornell.

Calhoun County is led by athlete Justen Brunson, who caught 20 passes for 399 yards and eight touchdowns. The Saints must replace quarterback Russell Brunson, who accounted for over 2,700 yards and 30 touchdowns. Marquez Davenport is expected to move back to quarterback after lining up at running back last year.

Trevon Coleman returns to anchor the Saints' defense after recording 61 tackles, two sacks and an interception last season.