HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E sees diversity on offense as key to going all the way

As Bamberg-Ehrhardt prepares for its season opener against Edisto, new head coach Corey Crosby is making sure his Raiders remember the "small things."

"We're trying to stay healthy, but also be physical," Crosby said. "Right now, it's all about the details like remembering where to step on blocks and making sure we're in the right positions."

After serving as defensive coordinator, Crosby accepted the head-coaching position shortly after last season when Robert Williams stepped down to focus on his athletics director duties.

"Being a head coach I've had to learn to step away and look at the whole picture of the team," Crosby said. "I'm a defensive guy, but (Robert) did a great job of allowing me to do the things I needed to do to become a head coach. With one week until the season starts, things are starting to speed up."

Despite being a defensive-minded coach, Crosby recognized the need for the Red Raiders to evolve this season on the offensive side of the ball. B-E rushed for nearly 300 yards a game last year, but its state championship loss to Southside Christian opened the new coach's eyes.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt managed just 114 yards of total offense against Southside Christian and was shut out for the only time that season.

"I said from the start, we're going to be an RPO (run-pass option) team," Crosby said. "It's hard to run when people are putting eight defenders at the line of scrimmage. We're going to pass to protect our run game."

The Red Raiders showed their balanced offense in a scrimmage against Woodland earlier this month. Crosby said the team rushed for 102 yards and threw for 202.

"We're not going to abandon the run," Crosby said. "But we have to throw the football if we want to get over that hump (and win the state title). We're continuing to get our athletes on the edge and get the ball out in space."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt returns its two leading receivers from last season in Anthony Williams and Isaiah Johnson. Jamie Downing also returns as a receiver and linebacker. Chanston Crosby is set to take over at quarterback and will have all-region running back Nick Folk along with Blackville-Hilda transfer Omarion Buckmon.

The offensive and defensive line may be the only question after losing Christian Draper and Jerome Simmons to graduation. Crosby said he has a nice mix of youth and experience to fill the void.

"Colin Wolfe, Andrew Williams, Jaysen Crosby and Yzorion Washington are all back," Crosby said. "Trot Sutton returns at the center position. Our offensive line has really been picking it up."

Bamberg-Ehrhardt opens the season at home Friday, Aug. 19 against Edisto. The Red Raiders also play Denmark-Olar, Barnwell and Wade Hampton before entering region play.

The region lineup remains the same except for the addition of Whale Branch. The Warriors advanced to the Lower State semifinals last season before falling to C.E. Murray.

"We have a tough schedule," Crosby said. "The region is loaded with the addition of Whale Branch. They have a lot of talent and a lot of speed. Branchville will do what they do, (Coach) Dukes does a great job over there. Allendale-Fairfax is strong and Bethune-Bowman has picked it up with its new coach. Estill is always physical, so the region is tough. We're going to have to take it one game at a time; nobody is looking ahead."