HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E rises to No. 2

With two first-place votes, Bamberg-Ehrhardt returned to No. 2 in the latest Class A High School Media Poll voted on by members of the media in South Carolina.

The Red Raiders (3-1) rallied with two fourth quarter touchdowns to defeat Blackville-Hilda 28-20 Friday. Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s lone loss came to Barnwell which is currently ranked No. 3 in the Class 2A poll. The Warhorses defeated Orangeburg-Wilkinson Friday.

Region teams Calhoun County (3-1), Hunter-Kinard-Tyler (3-1) and Denmark-Olar (2-1) also received votes in the Class A poll.

All three teams picked up wins Friday, and will open region play beginning Friday.

In the Class 2A poll, Lake Marion (3-1) received votes after defeated Manning 27-13 Friday. Unbeaten Woodland is currently ranked No. 7 in the poll.

Dutch Fork (5A), South Pointe (4A), Daniel (3A), Saluda (2A) and St. Joseph’s (A) are currently ranked No. 1 in their respective polls.

The High School Media Poll is released each Tuesday afternoon.

Class 5A

1. Dutch Fork (19). 2. Byrnes, 3. Hillcrest (1), 4. Dorman, 5. Sumter, 6. Summerville, 7. River Bluff, 8. Fort Dorchester, 9. White Knoll, 10. Lexington. Others receiving votes: Spartanburg, TL Hanna, Gaffney West Ashley, Clover JL Mann, Chapin

Class 4A

1. South Pointe (17), 2. Northwestern (3), 3. AC Flora, 4. South Florence, 5. West Florence, 6. Catawba Ridge, 7. Indian Land, 8. Hartsville, 9. James Island, 10. Ridge View. Others receiving votes: Westside, Irmo, Lancaster, Wilson, Greenville, York, Myrtle Beach

Class 3A

1. Daniel (19), 2. Dillon (1), 3. Powdersville, 4. Clinton, 5. Gilbert, 6. Beaufort, 7. Camden, 8. Hanahan, 9. Belton-Honea Path, 10. Seneca. Others receiving votes: Loris, Philip Simmons, Chester, Union County, Aynor, Manning, Marlboro County, Emerald, Woodruff

Class 2A

1. Saluda (15), 2. Oceanside Collegiate (2), 3. Barnwell (3), 4. Abbeville, 5. Wade Hampton, 6. Buford, 7. Woodland, 8. Marion, 9. Gray Collegiate, 10. Fairfield Central. Others receiving votes: Andrews, Pelion, Lake Marion, Strom Thurmond, Academic Magnet, Andrew Jackson, Silver Bluff, Cheraw

Class A

1. St. Joseph’s (15), 2. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (2), 3. Johnsonville (1), 4. Whale Branch, 5. Lewisville (1), 6. Christ Church, 7. Lake View (1), 8. Baptist Hill, 9. Southside Christian, 10. Lamar. Others receiving votes: Calhoun County, McBee, Latta, Estill, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler, Denmark-Olar

Voters this week: Sam Albuquerque (Spartanburg Herald Journal), Lou Bezjak (The State), Jed Blackwell (PrepRedzone), Travis Boland (Times & Democrat), Dennis Brunson (High School Sports Report), Scott Chancey (Florence Morning News), Tyler Cupp (WRHI), Joe Dandron (Greenville News), Chris Dearing (Cola Daily/Prep RedZone), Cody Estremera (Greenwood Index Journal), Thomas Grant (Lexington Chronicle), Ian Guerin (My Horry News/Prep RedZone), Travis Jenkins (News & Reporter), Wes Kerr (LowCo Sports), Gene Knight (WRHI), James McBee (Boiling Springs Sports Journal). Chris Miller (WRHI), David Shelton (Post and Courier/Prep RedZone), Brandon Stockdale (Prep RedZone), Pete Yanity (WSPA)