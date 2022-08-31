HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E ranked No. 1 in latest poll

Bamberg-Ehrhardt claimed the top spot in the latest Class A poll voted on by members of the South Carolina media.

The Red Raiders received 14 of the 19 first-place votes after a 36-20 victory over county rival Denmark-Olar last Friday.

Nick Folk and Omarion Buckmon combined to rush for 274 yards and four touchdowns to lead Bamberg-Ehrhardt against the Vikings.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt spent all of last season ranked second behind Southside Christian, but the Sabres have dropped their first two games, and fell to third in this week’s Class A poll behind Christ Church.

Calhoun County, ranked 10th in last week’s Class A poll, fell out of the Top 10 after a 28-22 loss to Lake Marion last Friday. The Saints were one of five teams receiving votes.

Woodland also received votes in the Class AA poll but has not been able to crack the Top 10 so far this season. The Wolverines opened the year Thursday with a 55-14 victory over Bethune-Bowman.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt puts its top ranking on the line Friday night when the Red Raiders travel to face Barnwell. The War Horses are currently ranked fourth in the latest Class AA poll after victories over Williston-Elko and Blackville-Hilda.

The latest poll results:

Class 5A: 1. Dutch Fork (19) 2. Fort Dorchester 3. Hillcrest 4. Byrnes 5. Dorman 6. Sumter 7. Gaffney 8. TL Hanna 9. Spartanburg 10. Summerville. Others receiving votes: River Bluff, Lexington, Mauldin, White Knoll, Socastee, Clover JL Mann

Class 4A: 1. South Pointe (17) 2. Northwestern (2) 3. AC Flora 4. West Florence 5. South Florence 6. Hartsville 7. Irmo 8. Catawba Ridge 9. James Island 10. (tie) Indian Land 10. (tie) Ridge View. Others receiving votes: York, Wilson, Greenwood, Westside, Greenville, South Aiken, Pickens, West Ashley, Riverside Myrtle Beach

Class 3A: 1. Daniel (17) 2. Camden (2) 3. Dillon 4. Powdersville 5. Clinton 6. Gilbert 7. Seneca 8. Woodruff 9. Hanahan 10. Beaufort. Others receiving votes: Brookland-Cayce, Chapman, Union County, Belton Honea Path, Chester, Crestwood, Lower Richland, Manning, Marlboro County, Pendleton, Wren, Aynor

Class 2A: 1. Saluda (6) 2. Abbeville (2) 3. Oceanside Collegiate (7) 4. Barnwell (3) 5. Fairfield Central 6. Gray Collegiate 7. Wade Hampton 8. Cheraw 9. Buford 10. Silver Bluff. Others receiving votes: Marion, Woodland, Pelion, Pageland Central, Newberry, Chesterfield, Lee Central, Landrum, Andrew Jackson, Crescent, Strom Thurmond

Class A: 1. Bamberg-Ehrhardt (14) 2. Christ Church (1) 3. Southside Christian (3) 4. Whale Branch 5. Johnsonville 6. St. Joseph’s 7. Baptist Hill 8. Lamar 9. Lewisville (1) 10. Lake View. Others receiving votes: Latta, Calhoun County, Estill, Whitmire, Ridge Spring-Monetta