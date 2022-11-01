HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E playing its best going into postseason

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is playing its best football as they prepare to open the Class A playoffs at home against Latta Friday night.

The Red Raiders are on a four-game win streak after defeating Whale Branch 21-3 last week.

“Everybody remembers November,” B-E head coach Corey Crosby said. “We put together a challenging schedule that we hoped would get us ready for the postseason.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt’s non-region schedule included games against 2A foes Barnwell and Wade Hampton along with rivals Denmark-Olar and Blackville-Hilda.

“It was a tough September, but we feel it made us better,” Crosby said.

The Red Raiders closed the month with a road game at Estill that was moved up two days due to the impending effects of Hurricane Ian. The Gators rushed for over 300 yards as they handed B-E its first region defeat in more than two years.

Crosby said the team was dealing with injuries, and only had two days of practice prior to the game with Estill.

“We weren’t ready,” Crosby said. “But, it made our kids realize that every opponent we face was going to be gunning for us. I think it was a wake-up call for our team.”

Crosby said he and the other coaches watched the Estill film in hopes of putting together a self-evaluation.

“We realized, we were not playing Red Raider football,” Crosby said. “We knew we had to get more physical on the offensive and defensive lines.”

After its loss to Estill, Bamberg-Ehrhardt re-vamped its offense to a more traditional Wishbone formation that features its running backs. The Red Raiders averaged 20 points in their first six games, but have seen that average increase to nearly 40 points per game during its current win streak.

Leading the Raiders is senior running back Nick Folk who has nine touchdowns in the last four games.

“The kids fell in love with (the new offense),” Crosby said. “We’re still able to take shots downfield (to our receivers) and it had made our defense better as well.”

During its four-game win streak, Bamberg-Ehrhardt has allowed just three points, and posted three shutouts.

“There are certain expectations when you play football at Bamberg-Ehrhardt,” Crosby said. “We’re starting to get some players back and feel like we’re a stronger team going into the postseason.”