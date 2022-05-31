HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E offense working on the passing game

Bamberg-Ehrhardt rushed for nearly 4,000 yards last season but managed only 47 yards on the ground against Southside Christian in the Class A state title game.

“Coming out of that state championship game, we had to find a way to protect our run game,” Bamberg-Ehrhardt head football coach Corey Crosby said Saturday.

Crosby said he has used the spring to install a number of RPOs (run-pass options) that he hopes will make the Red Raiders more diverse on offense and give defenses something else to think about.

“If you give us the run, we’re going to run,” Crosby said. “But as soon as you take that away, we have some things built in to throw the football.”

Crosby said he and his offensive staff have studied playbooks from the University of Texas and defending national champion Georgia.

“The adjustments this spring have been great,” Crosby said after taking over the head-coaching duties in January from current AD Robert Williams. “I have my feet set now, this is my program. Everything is on me, and I told the kids as much. They are buying in, and I’m loving it.”

The Red Raiders completed the spring Saturday with an on-campus spring game. Crosby gave the fans in attendance a taste of the new offense as quarterback Chanston Crosby completed 17-of-21 passes for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

“We have two quarterbacks who have a chance to be great,” Crosby said. “(Chanston) put in a lot of work in the offseason, and he’s throwing it like we want it.”

Anthony Williams and Isaiah Johnson are both expected to return at receiver. Williams led the Red Raiders with 410 yards receiving and three touchdowns while Johnson had 370 yards receiving and two scores.

Nick Folk will return to the backfield after rushing for over 1,400 yards and 18 touchdowns a year ago. Jamie Downing is expected to take snaps at the running back position as well.

Bamberg-Ehrhardt lost the majority of its talent along the offensive and defensive lines. Trot Sutton returns to anchor the offensive line but practiced at the guard position this spring after spending the last two seasons at center. Y’Zorian Washington is expected to return after an ACL tear kept him out of spring practice, and Aden Bunch is expected to play on both sides of the line.

“We have some dogs,” Crosby said. “We don’t rebuild, we reload.”

Bamberg-Ehrhardt is expected to open the 2022 season at home against Edisto. Crosby said the focus this summer is to continue the offensive work he’s seen throughout the spring.

“We’re throwing the ball so much better now,” Crosby said. “Our receivers have to get used to (the style of offense) and our offensive line continues to come together. Defensively, the main focus has been trying to set the edge better and that will come with getting stronger this summer.”

