HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E facing test at 1-loss Wade Hampton

Bamberg-Ehrhardt at Wade Hampton

The Red Raiders (3-1) are coming off a bye week as they travel to face Wade Hampton (4-1) in Hampton Friday night. Bamberg-Ehrhardt rallied to defeat Blackville-Hilda 28-20 two weeks ago when Jamie Downing scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter. Wade Hampton suffered its first loss last week at Hilton Head Island. The Red Devils are led by quarterback Chris Terry, who has thrown for 576 yards and seven touchdowns this season. Zion Dobson is the leading rusher for WHHS with 471 yards and seven touchdowns.

H-K-T at Calhoun County

Calhoun County (4-1) looks to improve to 2-0 in Region IV-A when they play host to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Friday night. The Saints defeated Williston-Elko last week 51-21 behind the rushing of Ahmir Smith, who finished with 228 yards and three touchdowns. Justen Brunson had two touchdowns for Calhoun County while Kerron Scott and Christian Zachary each added a touchdown. Hunter-Kinard-Tyler opened region play with a 27-22 loss against Wagener-Salley.

Military Magnet at Edisto

Edisto (3-2) will hold its Homecoming Friday against Military Magnet. The Cougars defeated Branchville last week 47-20. Edisto’s offense put up a season-high 447 yards of offense led by Omarion Holoman with 202 yards rushing and a touchdown. Khmanti Kennedy had two rushing touchdowns while quarterback Dylan Williams accounted for 148 yards of total offense and a touchdown. Williams also had two interceptions on defense. Military Magnet is coming off a 40-0 loss at Bethune-Bowman. The Eagles (1-4) are led by running back Jamaree Waters who has rushed for 306 yards and a touchdown this season.

Andrew Jackson Academy at Thomas Heyward

Andrew Jackson Academy (0-3) is still looking for its first win at 11-man football after a 53-22 loss to Colleton Prep. The Warriors will travel to face unbeaten Thomas Heyward Friday. The Rebels handed Dorchester Academy its first loss last week. THA was led by quarterback Dietrich Shuford, who threw two touchdown passes and rushed for another in the win.

Dillon Christian at Dorchester Academy

The Raiders (4-1) try to bounce back after a region-opening loss to Thomas Heyward last week. Dorchester Academy will face Dillon Christian Friday night. Caleb Byron led Dorchester with 202 yards passing and two touchdowns and 95 yards rushing and a touchdown against Thomas Heyward. He also had three tackles and an interception. Connor Hartzog led the Raiders with 11 tackles and Ben Marchant had 10 tackles and a sack.