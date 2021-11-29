HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: B-E coach wants to 'be in it in 4th' with shot to win title

Bamberg-Ehrhardt head football coach Robert Williams said he and his coaches are still searching for a weak link as the Red Raiders prepare to meet Southside Christian Saturday for the Class A state championship.

“(Southside Christian) are sound defensively. They play hard and are in position,” Williams said during a press conference held Monday by the S.C. High School League. “Offensively, their quarterback is a great athlete who runs well and throws the ball well.”

The Red Raiders clinched their spot in the title game after a 7-6 victory over C.E. Murray Friday night. B-E will face the Sabres at noon at Charlie W. Johnson Stadium in Columbia. Southside Christian enters the game with a 21-game winning streak after defeating Lamar 49-7 Friday.

“We returned a lot of players from last year’s team, so this team has some experience,” Southside Christian head coach Michael Sonneborn said Monday. “It certainly helps being in this game last season, and knowing what to expect leading up to the game.”

Southside Christian defeated Lake View 46-6 to claim the Class A title last season. Bamberg-Ehrhardt is making its first state championship appearance since losing the Class AA title to Abbeville in 2017.

Sonneborn said his team has improved defensively, and seems calmer when facing adversity.

“We do a good job of playing assignment football and getting guys in the right spots to make plays,” Sonneborn said. “When you look at (Bamberg-Ehrhardt) on film you see a team that is fast, physical, plays hard and plays the game the right way. They are a program with a lot of tradition.”

Williams said the strength of this year’s team has been defense, but due to COVID, player participation has dropped in recent years.

“In years past we’ve had a defensive unit and an offensive unit,” Williams said. “Our numbers are down, so the defense is good, but then those kids turn around and play offense as well. The team is beginning to gel, but the defense has carried us throughout the year. This is one of those games where you can’t make mistakes. We’ll try to be in it in the fourth quarter and hope the ball bounces our way.”

Both teams have been ranked at the top of the Class A poll for the entire season. Southside Christian entered ranked No. 1 with the Red Raiders right behind. Sonneborn said it is a great matchup for the state championship between the two best teams in the classification.

Tickets for Saturday’s game go on sale Tuesday at 9 a.m. and can be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/events/471695.

