Calhoun County head basketball coach Zam Fredrick shows his Hall of Fame plaque after being inducted into the SC Basketball Coaches Association class of 2023.

As a player, Zam Fredrick is a member of both the University of South Carolina and SC Athletic Halls of Fame. Friday, he was recognized for his coaching accomplishments.

Fredrick is one of four new members inducted into the SC Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Fredrick was joined by Tom Baldwin, Frank Moorehead and Eddie Raines as the SCBCA Hall of Fame Class of 2023.

Fredrick, who just finished his 32nd season as the head coach at Calhoun County, currently has over 800 wins and 10 state championships.

"What took you guys so long," Fredrick joked when he took the stage Friday. "I want to acknowledge the other inductees, and say this means a lot to Calhoun in general."

Fredrick said it was never his intention to become the head coach of the Saints. He was still playing professionally overseas when an unexpected injury brought him back to St. Matthews.

"When I left (for USC) we had just won back-to-back state championships," Fredrick said. "When I returned (to St. Matthews) all I kept hearing was how the team had fallen off the top of the mountain. I told myself, when I'm ready to stop playing I would return to my hometown (to help). It must have been a jinx, because as soon as I said it I hurt my knee and had to come home early."

Fredrick said he spent time with Calhoun players during the offseason often playing pick-up games on the playground or at the gym.

"Those kids realized that I played with a passion," Fredrick said. "They saw how hard I worked, and it started to rub off on them. I got close to the high school team, and decided to give coaching a shot."

Fredrick recalled his first season, losing 10 of his first 12 games before a match up against second-ranked Saluda.

"During those 12 games, the guys started to understand what it took (to win)," Fredrick said. "I told them to just keep playing and they would find a way to breakthrough. The light came on that night."

The Saints would win 10 of the their last 12 games and advance to the state playoffs where they fell to Southside.

"When I took over at Calhoun I wasn't thinking about any awards," Fredrick said after the event. "I just wanted to get Calhoun County kids to be special, get back to winning. That was all the motivation I needed."

Fredrick thanked former Hunter-Kinard-Tyler head basketball coach Jacob Smith for his nomination along with current Calhoun County Superintendent Dr. Ferlondo Tullock. He also collectively thanked the parents and players who have been a part of the program the last 32 years.

"I can't say enough about the parents," Fredrick said. "You trust us with your kids for five months, maybe longer. Thank you for letting us be such a big part of these players' lives. And to the players, you don't win the Kentucky Derby with mules. It doesn't matter how great we think we are as coaches, if you don't have the players out there taking care of business then you won't be successful."

Fredrick made special mention of his brother Tom who has been by his side since he started with the Saints. He credits Tom with helping begin a feeder system of younger players to eventually become future Saints.

"There was no middle school program," Fredrick said. "I told Tom, there's no way we're going to allow the young kids not to have a place to showcase what they can do and learn the game of basketball. I'm convinced the feeder program is what keeps the varsity afloat.

Calhoun County has won a state championship in each of the last four decades beginning in 1996. Fredrick said the stat speaks volumes for the people of Calhoun County, the program he's built and the work the players put into that program.

Joining Fredrick was his family including oldest son Zam "Buck" Fredrick. Buck played five seasons for his father at Calhoun County, and talked about what makes him such a good coach.

"He allows players to be themselves," Buck said. "He knows the game so well, he can recognize what situation you need to be in, and where you can thrive. Once you show him what you can do, you're free to play, free to make mistakes and grow from those mistakes."

After 32 seasons, Fredrick doesn't show any signs of slowing down.

"The kids are what keeps me coming back," Fredrick said. "If I see the fire in them, to keep this thing going, then I'm with them. The only thing I think will take me out is when I don't see that fire anymore. As of now, I think I have some guys that want to make a difference, so I'm with them."