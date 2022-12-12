HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Young Cougars beginning to grow up

Edisto’s varsity boys basketball team is off to a 3-1 start after a 39-34 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Friday night.

Four games into the season, the Cougars are continuing to get to know each other after losing a majority of last year’s team to graduation.

“We’re starting to grow up a little bit,” Edisto head coach Herman Johnson said following Friday’s victory. “We have a young team, and return just one starter from last year.”

Johnson said his team is still learning the offense, as the Cougars are averaging just 36 points per game. Edisto now has two wins over H-K-T, and has split two games with Allendale-Fairfax.

“Offensively, we have to learn where to go on the court,” Johnson said. “We have to run the offense without having hiccups.”

The Cougars also struggled from the free-throw line Friday night, missing their first six as H-K-T was able to build an early 7-2 first-quarter lead.

Edisto took its first lead in the second quarter and built a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter before the Trojans rallied to pull within two points with two minutes remaining. Edisto outscored H-K-T 6-2 in the last two minutes, including making four free throws late in the game.

“I would still like to see more intensity on defense,” Johnson said.

With so many new faces, Johnson said he is relying on Quamar Felder, Austen Simpson and Jalen Fogle. Simpson had 10 points in the victory over H-K-T.

“(Fogle) is our big center that returns from last year’s team,” Johnson said. “If we can get him right, put him in the weight room and get him playing a little more physical, he has a chance to be very good.”

Johnson is excited to see Jaylon Jennings, who moved up from junior varsity last season. Jennings led the Cougars with 12 points against H-K-T.

“We’re still trying to figure out the chemistry,” Johnson said. “We’re looking to find the best nine or 10 (players) we can roll with. Right now, we’re barely getting by, but I will take the wins.”

Edisto is scheduled to face Bamberg-Ehrhardt Friday before taking part in the Orangeburg Holiday Tournament scheduled for Dec. 26-28 at Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School.

“Our only goal right now is to continue to improve each week,” Johnson said.