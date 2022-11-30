HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Young Bruinettes rally to beat Wilson

Trailing by double-digits in the first half, Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls basketball coach Cedrick Simpson said his team looked shell-shocked in the season opener against Wilson Tuesday.

After losing six seniors from last year’s region championship team, the Bruinettes feature 13 new varsity players entering the 2022-23 season.

“We have an extremely young team,” Simpson said. “For many, it’s their first time on varsity, it’s a new experience. I told them to continue to play hard, and good things would happen.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson rallied in the second half, and defeated the Lady Tigers 47-42. The Bruinettes were led by Joliyah Robinson’s 14 points.

“(Joliyah) is going to be the real deal,” Simpson said. “Just an eighth grader, she has all the tools. If she keeps learning the game, and understands she can be great at both ends of the court, she will be one of the best to come through (O-W).”

With so many new faces, Simpson is relying on returners Jenia Haigler and Imani Mitchell. Haigler had 10 points against Wilson Tuesday night.

“Jenia played some last season, and Imani is one of our few seniors,” Simpson said. “It’s a whole new starting five, we know these young kids will make some mistakes, but they had fun tonight.”

Freshman D’ivona Rumph added 12 points in Tuesday’s win.

“This is probably the most disciplined group I have had,” Simpson said. “They’re eager to learn and prepared every day to practice. I expect us to grow, and be great in the next couple of years.”

The Bruinettes entered the season ranked No. 4 in the SC Basketball Coaches Association Class 3A poll. Simpson said the early ranking is more about the history of the program rather than this year’s team.

“(That ranking) is about the 40 years of Bruinette basketball tradition,” Simpson said. “Our job is to try and keep that going.”

This year’s region will be tougher with the additions of Lower Richland and Dreher. LR is ranked fifth in the Class 3A preseason poll.

“LR and Dreher and two of the top teams in Columbia,” Simpson said. “Those games are going to be dogfights, but playing these early non-region games should help us prepare.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson plays host to Bethune-Bowman Friday before traveling to Florence for a rematch with Wilson Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Wilson 58, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 54

Tuesday’s boys game featured the top-ranked teams in Class 3A and 4A as the Bruins played host to defending 4A champion Wilson.

The Tigers built an early double-digit lead and led 21-10 at the end of the first quarter. Orangeburg-Wilkinson would rally, cutting Wilson’s lead to three right before the half.

Wilson continue its hot shooting in the third quarter, again pushing the lead to double-digits, but the Bruins continued to chip away only to fall short 58-54.

Horace Jacques led Orangeburg-Wilkinson with 19 points and two blocks. Brykel Washington had 13 points while Jason Booker added 10 points.

The two teams are scheduled to meet Tuesday, Dec. 6 in Florence.