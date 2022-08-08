HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Washington gets Lake Marion coaching job

Former Denmark Tech head men’s basketball coach Jamar Washington has been hired as the new boys basketball coach at Lake Marion High School.

“I really wanted to get back into coaching,” Washington said Thursday. “I took some time off, after my mother passed away, but I felt now was the right time for a return.”

Washington said he’s familiar with the tradition-rich area that makes up Lake Marion. Since forming in 2004, the Gators have played for a state championship in 2005 and 2014 and won the state title in 2013.

Prior to Denmark Tech, Washington worked as a high school coach at Baptist Hill, Manning and Bethune-Bowman. He also worked as an assistant at Claflin and his alma mater South Carolina State.

“I have a passion for basketball,” Washington said. “I’ve been a head coach at every level (except the NBA). I’ve worked with middle school kids, high school kids and collegiate players. I feel like I have a lot of knowledge that I can share.

As a high school coach, Washington earned three consecutive Region Coach of the Year honors from 1999-2001, and another in 2010.

Washington said he patterns his coaching style after former coaches he played for in Earl Brown and Cy Alexander.

“Our teams are going to be disciplined,” Washington said. “You couldn’t play for those great coaches unless you were disciplined. We’re also going to be organized, but play an aggressive, up-tempo style.”

While many on the current roster are preparing for the upcoming football season, Washington said he had the opportunity to meet with a few of the students. He said he has encouraged each of his potential players to play other sports, and not just focus on basketball.

“I’m encouraging our guys to play football,” Washington said. “Hopefully, they will bring that toughness to the basketball court. But it’s not just football, I want our guys to be doing something all year, staying active.”