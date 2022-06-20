HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Top teams in Denmark for Summer Shootout

With turnover on his roster, Denmark-Olar girls basketball coach Terence Jones is using the summer to prepare some of his youngest players for opportunities they may see this fall.

“We lost some seniors from last year’s team,” Jones said. “Now, when I go to the end of the bench it’s going to be an eighth or ninth-grader that we will be relying on. I want to make sure those young players are able to give us some minutes this season.”

Jones and his team took part in the Summer Shootout Friday and Saturday at Denmark-Olar High School. The event featured some of the best girls basketball teams in the state.

The Lady Vikings are the defending Class A Lower State champions, and are looking to get back to the state championship game this season. Jones said these summer workouts and games give his team the opportunity to test itself prior to the season.

“Our goal remains to continue winning region championships and eventually the state championship,” Jones said. “This year, we will rely heavily on our four returning seniors. They know they have to play more minutes, and be smarter on the floor.”

Dyneka Roberts returns after leading the Lady Vikings in scoring (15.8 ppg) and rebounding (12 rbg) last season. Sophomore Aveion Walker returns after being named a captain last season.

“We want to continue to get better,” Jones said. “We’re trying to set a new standard (at Denmark-Olar). Every time we step on the court, I want our team to take it seriously. We want to portray the look of a successful team.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson also took part in the event over the weekend. The Bruinettes brought two teams featuring nearly 32 varsity and JV players. Head coach Cedrick Simpson said he has been impressed with his team’s dedication.

“Our girls want to get better,” Simpson said. “They understand that they have to play hard all the time. The game is faster, but they are trusting the process.”

Orangeburg-Wilkinson advanced to the Class 3A quarterfinals last season before falling to Camden. The Bruinettes lost seven seniors from that team, and Simpson is using the summer to find a new crop of players.

Imani Mitchell is expected to return along with Joliyah Robinson, Tameya Bookert and Jenia Haigler. Simpson said the quartet has taken over a leadership role this summer.

“(Those girls) come to practice ready to work,” Simpson said. “They’re the first to arrive and the last to leave. All I ask of my team is to get better every day.”

Both teams are expected to take part in the University of South Carolina team camp to be held in Columbia Friday and Saturday.

Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0