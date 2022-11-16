HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: T&D Region teams, players ranked among best in state

After playing for the state championship last season, Orangeburg-Wilkinson opens the 2022-23 basketball season ranked No. 1 in Class 3A by the SC Basketball Coaches Association.

"The ranking doesn't mean much, because you still have to play the games," O-W head coach Willie Thomas said. "We've played some scrimmages, and we don't look like we're No. 1."

Along with the rankings, the SCBCA announced its top senior players in each classification. O-W's Horace Jacques was ranked as one of the Top 5 seniors in Class 3A. Jacques said it's a blessing to recognized as a top player and the top team.

"(The honor) comes with hard work, but also puts a target on your back," Jacques said. "Teams are going to want to come out and punch us in the mouth. We need to stay humble and keep working. We were unable to win the state championship last season, but I feel we're more mentally prepared coming into this year."

Thomas said he hopes his team doesn't focus on the ranking but rather the tough non-region schedule the Bruins will face.

"This team has a drive," Thomas said. "They played for a state title, and they want to get back and complete the deal. A lot of things have to happen. We have to stay healthy, have a good group of kids and have some talent. As coaches, we have to put all those ingredients together because we're going to get everyone's best shot."

After back-to-back region championships, the Bruins will have two new region members this season in Dreher and Lower Richland. Dreher was ranked No. 5 in the preseason poll.

The Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls were ranked No. 4 in the SCBCA preseason poll.

The Denmark-Olar girls are also looking to get back to the state championship game after falling to Military Magnet last season.

The Lady Vikings enter the season ranked No. 2 in the Class A girls poll. Denmark-Olar is led by Aijalon Wroten who was named a Top 5 senior girl by the SCBCA.

"I've worked hard since the eighth grade, and to be (honored) is amazing. It's a great accomplishment," Wroten said.

Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said Wroten's honor is big for the program and also the City of Denmark.

"We're going to enjoy this moment, and hopefully, in the next couple of years, we'll have someone else honored," Jones said.

After back-to-back region championships and a spot in the state title game last year, Jones and Wroten both know they are no longer the hunter but the hunted.

"We worked hard over the summer," Jones said. "We're younger, having graduated five seniors, so we're focused on those young players and making sure they can contribute this season. We know not to overlook any opponent, and take it one day at a time."

"Last year is the past," Wroten said. "We're going to continue to work, be better and go be great."

North enters the season unranked but features a championship pedigree with the return of Jalen Jefferson. The senior spent last season at Gray Collegiate Academy and helped the War Eagles to the Class 2A state title.

"Jalen is a ball player," North head coach Keith Parks said. "What makes (his return) special is he's born and raised in North. To have him come back to his home school, set the trend coming off a state championship, it excites the locker room and motivates players and coaches."

Jefferson was named one of the Top 5 seniors in Class A.

"I'm trying to get my team to the state championship," Jefferson said. "I was at North, before playing at Gray, so it hasn't been that big of a transition. The guys around me, I've played with them before. We want to lock in and everything else will take care of itself."

Parks said Jefferson had no problem learning the system and hopes his experience will permeate within the rest of the team.

"Having that caliber of player in the locker room, it opens (the rest of the team's) eyes," Parks said. "We want them to grab on for the ride, keep learning the game and bring the energy back to North. We surprised some people this summer, and we're going to surprise some people this season."

The Eagles play in Region IV along with Calhoun County and Denmark-Olar. The Saints, who recently won their 10th state championship, are ranked No. 1 in the SCBCA Class A boys preseason poll. Denmark-Olar is ranked No. 5.