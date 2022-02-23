HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Stoudenmire, Lady Indians focused on title run

Orangeburg Prep girls basketball coach Jan Stoudenmire joined the “700 Club” Monday after her Lady Indians defeated John Paul II in the quarterfinals of the SCISA Class AA state tournament.

“It’s a prestigious thing to be in a club with coaches that have 700 career varsity games,” Stoudenmire said Tuesday after practice.

Stoudenmire began her career at Hudgens Academy in Lynchburg, where she won three straight state championships (1986-88). She coached at Calhoun Academy in St. Matthews, winning a state title in 1992 before making her way to Orangeburg Prep, where she has spent the last 25 seasons.

“700 wins for a coach is nothing but a tribute to the players I have had in the past, and the players I have now,” Stoudenmire said. “I have been blessed to be at Orangeburg Prep for 25 years. The people have been very good to me, and the kids coming through work extra hard.”

In those 25 years, Stoudenmire has coached four state championship teams. Now she hopes to add a fifth title with her current crop Indians.

“Right now, it’s all about winning a championship,” Stoudenmire said. “I would trade any of those (700) wins for a win on Thursday and a win on Saturday.”

Stoudenmire said her team has been on a mission since a semifinal loss last season.

“With a majority of last year’s team back, they set out two goals: win the region and play for a state championship,” Stoudenmire said. “That’s what this team has worked for all season and nobody is going to stop them from getting there.”

In Monday’s victory, Orangeburg Prep held John Paul II to 19 total points.

“Our defense was unbelievable (Monday),” Stoudenmire said. “We know we have to score to win games, but defense is going to be our best thing. Our pressure defense has gotten us to this point as long as we stay aggressive and not commit dumb fouls.”

Offensively, the Lady Indians were led by Katherine Lambrecht, who had 18 points and nine steals, and Cate Fogle who had 10 points.

“(Katherine) and (Cate) are not normally scorers, but they saw the other girls not getting it done and took it upon themselves to do things they are capable of doing, but don’t normally have to do.”

Orangeburg Prep will face Beaufort Academy Thursday in the semifinal. Stoudenmire said once you get to this level, every team is good.

“(Beaufort) has quick guards and are good defensively,” Stoudenmire said. “They have some players on their team that can be dangerous, but I think if we play our game, and our chemistry as a team stays where it is, we’ll be in the right situation.”

Stoudenmire said in years past, she has taken teams to Sumter where they tend to “disappear.”

“I know the defense gets much better, because there is nobody bad left in the tournament,” Stoudenmire said. “There are four teams left, and they’re all good; everybody is after the same goal. This team has been together since sixth grade and have come through the same program.”

Stoudenmire credits B-Team coach Angie Patterson along with JV coach Barkley Stoudenmire for preparing the girls to play at the varsity level.

“We all teach the same things,” Stoudenmire said. “They get them ready, and I just take them from them. This team is special, and they don’t like to lose.”

Orangeburg Prep will face Beaufort Academy at the Sumter Civic Center Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

Region foes Clarendon Hall and Holly Hill Academy will face off Thursday in the SCISA Class A boys semifinal.

Holly Hill Academy handed Clarendon Hall its lone region loss this season as the teams split their regular season matchups.

The Raiders defeated Clarendon Hall 57-40 as Jabari Sumpter scored 18 points and grabbed 21 rebounds. Marion Breland added 13 points and 13 rebounds in the win.

The Saints returned the favor two weeks later, defeating Holly Hill Academy 58-52. Gerlante Robinson led Clarendon Hall with 27 points after having just nine in the first meeting.

Holly Hill Academy advanced to the semifinal after a 60-40 win over Faith Christian Tuesday. Sumpter led the Raiders with 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyler Wright scored 13 points in the win.

The two teams will meet Thursday at Cardinal Newman in Columbia with tip-off scheduled for 5 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0