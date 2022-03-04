HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: 'Stage might have been bit too big' for Denmark-Olar in title game

Denmark-Olar head coach Terence Jones said the lights might have been a bit too bright for his team in Aiken Friday.

Playing in their first-ever Class A state championship game, the Lady Vikings struggled to score or hold on to the basketball, falling to Military Magnet 35-20.

"We were nervous coming into the game," Jones said. "We practiced moving, screens and backdoor cuts, but I think the nerves just made everyone stand still (Friday). The stage might have been a bit too big."

Denmark-Olar shot 6-of-37 from the field Friday (16.2%), went 0-of-10 from behind the three-point line and was 8-of-21 from the free-throw line. TaKenya James led the Lady Vikings with six points in the loss. Dy'Neka Roberts and Aveion Walker each had four points.

The Lady Vikings also committed 37 turnovers that Military Magnet turned into 24 points.

"We turned the ball over too much against their defense," Jones said. "We knew coming into this game that we had to handle the ball and we did a bad job. It cost us today."

With the win, Military Magnet won its second-straight Class A state championship. Head coach Nathaniel Taylor said it's a testament to Lower State basketball.

"There's so much competition (in the Lower State)," Taylor said. "There are a number of teams that could have been here representing (our side of the bracket). We've had to grind all season, so our defense was ready."

Taylor said his Lady Eagles had an advantage, playing in their third consecutive state championship game.

"Knowing the stage, knowing the atmosphere was a definite plus," Taylor said. "But we still had to go out and play. We just want to be in the moment and play in the now."

Both teams struggled early as Military Magnet held a 10-6 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Eagles would begin to pull away at the end of the half, building an eight-point halftime lead.

Denmark-Olar was unable to score in the third quarter as Military Magnet pushed its lead to double digits. The Lady Vikings missed all 11 shots it took in the quarter.

In the fourth quarter, Denmark-Olar scored six-straight points to cut the Lady Eagles' lead to 10, but that was as close as they would get as Military Magnet held them without a field goal over the last 4:48 of the game.

"I told them to hold their head up high," Jones said following the game. "They did a good job. We didn't win, but they still have something to be proud of. This will fuel us for next season."

The Lady Vikings are scheduled to have four returning starters back next season, including captains Walker and Aijalon Wroten.

"We have a lot of players coming back," Jones said. "We're going to get back to work in a couple of months and continue to work over the summer. We'll get ready for next year and continue to get better."

Denmark-Olar finishes the season 25-4 and Class A girls Upper State champions.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0