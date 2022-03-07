HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: SCISA players earn honor

Calhoun Academy was the host site of the Class AA North-South All-Star game held Saturday, March 5.

The boys roster featured Calhoun Academy's William Felder and Orangeburg Prep's Mikey Templeton playing for the Class AA South team.

On the girls side, A trio of Lady Indians represented Orangeburg Prep as Campbell Delaney, Ryn Grubbs and Cate Fogle were all named to the Class AA South roster along with Calhoun Academy's Reagan Kizer.

The Class AAA and Class A North-South games were played at Wilson Hall in Sumter.

The Class A South girls team featured Dorchester Academy teammates Vivian Weathers and Abby Weathers. The roster also included Andrew Jackson Academy's McKenzie Beard and Jefferson Davis Academy's Emma Craig.

The Class A South boys team included Clarendon Hall teammates Kylic Horton and Ger'lante Robinson. Holly Hill Academy's Jabari Sumpter and teammate Marion Breland were on the roster along with Andrew Jackson Academy's David Johnson Jr.

The Class A South team was coached by Clarendon Hall's Anthony Reitenour who led the Saints to the SCISA Class A state championship game.

