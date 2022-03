Christopher Mickell's three-pointer with just under a minute to play helped lift Calhoun County to a 53-49 win over Scott's Branch Friday.

With with the victory, Calhoun County claimed its 10th state championship under head coach Zam Fredrick.

Russell Brunson led the Saints with 21 points while Kamaree Watson added 11 points.

Scott's Branch was led by Randy Gibson, who scored 17 points.

The Saints finish the season with a record of 27-1.

