Shannon Forest senior Lauren Clute hit two free throws with 5.5 seconds left to lift the Lady Crusaders to a 33-31 victory over Orangeburg Prep Wednesday.

With the loss, the Lady Indians were eliminated from the SCISA Class 3A girls basketball playoffs. Orangeburg Prep finishes the season with a record of 24-4 and a region championship.

With the loss came a flood of emotions from head coach Jan Stoudemire and her team.

"(These girls) started with me in the sixth grade, and year in and year out, they work so hard," Stoudemire said. "I couldn't be more proud of this team. We're not the best team around, but we hard out there on the court."

Orangeburg Prep held a 10-5 lead at the end of the first quarter, and had a chance to build to a six-point lead at the half, but a three-point shot was waved off by the officials for coming after the horn.

In the second half, Orangeburg Prep was able to build an eight-point lead, but Shannon Forest hit two three-pointers in the final minute to cut the deficit to two points entering the fourth quarter.

With momentum on their side, the Lady Crusaders grabbed the lead, and held Orangeburg Prep to just four points in the fourth quarter.

"When you get this close to the state championship, you know you're going to face good teams," Stoudemire said. "They were able to make some shots (in the second half), and when we were up, we let them back in the game. In the end, we had some chances around the basket, that just didn't fall."

With the win, Shannon Forest will face Hilton Head Christian in the Class 3A state championship Friday at 5 p.m. at the Sumter Civic Center. Orangeburg Prep fell to Hilton Head Christian last season in the final, and were determined to make it back this year.

"Our goal was to make it back to the state championship," Stoudemire said. "We probably wouldn't have won on Friday, but we would have given it our best shot. When you have a 33-31 ball game, sometimes the best team doesn't win, but you know somebody has to lose."

Senior Campbell Delany had 15 points, four rebounds and four steals to lead the Lady Indians. Jane Walker Yonce had six points and nine rebounds and Katherine Lambrecht had six points, four rebounds and three steals.

The Lady Indians lose four seniors from this year's team, but Stoudemire is already planning for next season.

"God has a plan, and sometimes it's not what we want," Stoudemire said. "But, we'll be back, we'll get better and begin working on next year."

Denmark-Olar (G) 80, McBee 26

Denmark-Olar will get the chance to defend its Upper State championship after defeating McBee 80-26 Wednesday.

Aijalon Wroten led the Lady Vikings with 20 points. Dy'Neka Roberts had 17 points, Ry'Naisha Barnes had 15 points and Aveion Walker had 12 points.

Denmark-Olar will face High Point Academy in the Class A girls Upper State final Saturday at Bob Jones University.