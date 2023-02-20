Orangeburg Prep overcame a slow start Monday to defeat Greenwood Christian 41-36 in the quarterfinal round of the SCISA 3A girls basketball playoffs.

"We didn't play very smart defense in the beginning, and we missed some shots we normally make," OPS head coach Jan Stoudemire said. "Naturally, our kids got down, but knew we had to keep chipping away. We knew we couldn't score 10 points with one basket. We had to make adjustments."

The Lady Indians were out of school Friday and Monday, and Stoudemire said that could have affected her team's normal routine.

Orangeburg Prep picked up the defensive intensity in the second quarter, holding the Lady Hawks to two points, and cutting the lead to 16-13 at the half.

"We knew from the start, defense was going to matter in a game like this," Stoudemire said. "Before the game, I told my team if I had to pick a group to stand with on the sideline...I would pick this one any day. I knew they were never going to quit and always work hard."

Katherine Lambrecht led the Lady Indians with 18 points and seven steals.

"I knew if we wanted to win, somebody had to step up," Lambrecht said. "I just tried to take over."

Late in the third quarter, with Orangeburg Prep leading by one, Lambrecht brought the ball up the court and heaved a three-point shot as time expired. The ball swished through the net, giving the Lady Indians a four-point lead going into the final period.

"I knew time was running out, and I just had to get the ball up," Lambrecht said of the buzzer beater.

In the fourth-quarter, Stoudemire made sure Lambrecht had the ball in her hands every time the Lady Indians were on offense. She connected on a lay-up to give OPS a three-point lead late, and connected on five free throws in the last minute to seal the win.

"(Katherine) stepped up big," Stoudemire said. "She is just an extension of me on the court. She knows what I need for her to do, but sometimes I have to reminder. She just knows what has to be done, but she's a heck of an athlete and irreplaceable."

Lambrecht said she feels its her responsibility to have the ball with the game on the line.

"We were getting out-rebounded, and were not making shots (early)," Lambrecht said. "We had to pick it up. Going forward, everybody has to do a better job scoring and getting on the boards."

Campbell Delaney had eight points and six steals in the win. Jane Walker Yonce had six points, Graysen Garrick had four points and Joni Holstad had 12 rebounds.

"That's what it takes," Stoudemire said. "We won with our leading scorer only having eight points, that makes me feel good. This game is going to make us better. If we can't get better in this game, we don't need to go any further, because it only gets tougher from here."

Orangeburg Prep will face either Shannon Forest or Spartanburg Christian in the semifinal round at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Sumter Civic Center.

"If the players show up Wednesday night, we'll be playing Friday (in the championship)," Stoudemire said. "If they don't...we won't."