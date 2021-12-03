HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: OP falls to Laurence Manning

FRIDAY PREP BASKETBALL

VARSITY

Laurence Manning 67, Orangeburg Prep 23

Orangeburg fell to 0-2 on the season after a 67-23 loss to Laurence Manning Friday night.

Austin Hall led the Indians with six points and nine rebounds. David Whisenhunt added six points in the loss.

Orangeburg Prep will take part in the Baron Classic Friday and Saturday.

Edisto 57, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 49

Corey Haynes had 15 points to lead Edisto to a 57-49 victory over Hunter-Kinard-Tyler Friday night.

Omarion Ellis had 14 points for the Cougars while Jayden Perry added 11 points.

H-K-T was led by Jay Jamison's 16 points. Tra'vion Milhouse added 13 points while Thomas Edwards had 10 for the Trojans.

Edisto is back in action Monday at Allendale-Fairfax.

Edisto (G) 32, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 26

The Lady Cougars defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 32-26 Friday night.

Zy'Asia Stewart led Edisto with 10 points. H-K-T was led by T. Youman's 12 points.

Edisto is back in action Monday at Allendale-Fairfax.

Calhoun Academy 58, Carolina Academy 42

Calhoun Academy improved to 4-0 with a 58-42 victory over Carolina Academy Friday night.

Will Andrews led the Cavaliers with 16 points while William Felder added 15 points and Jude Walker had 14 points.

Calhoun Academy will play at home Tuesday against The King's Academy.

Calhoun Academy (G) 54, Carolina Academy 41

Bari Arden Arant led Calhoun Academy with 20 points as the Lady Cavaliers defeated Carolina Academy 54-41 Friday.

Sarah Grace Kizer added 14 points for Calhoun while Reagan Kizer had 12 points. Ava Cuttino had four points, Savannah McClain had three points and Margaret Lambert added a point.

Orangeburg Prep (G) 35, Laurence Manning 32

Orangeburg Prep needed overtime to defeat Laurence Manning 35-32 Friday night.

Campbell Delaney led the Lady Indians with 14 points and eight rebounds. Ryn Grubbs had nine points, Joni Holstad had five points and seven rebounds.

OPS will take part in the Baron Classic Friday against Pinewood Prep beginning at 4 p.m.

JUNIOR VARSITY

Orangeburg Prep 40, Laurence Manning 35

Orangeburg Prep defeated Laurence Manning 40-35 Friday to earn its first win of the season.

Brayden Gramling led the Indians with 10 points while Jody Gillam added nine points. T Riley had eight points.

Orangeburg Prep will return to the court after exams.

Laurence Manning 22, Orangeburg Prep (G) 10

Laurence Manning handed Orangeburg Prep its first loss of the season Friday 22-10

Graysen Garrick led the Lady Indians with three points while Izzy Exum scored two points and grabbed seven rebounds. Kate Holstein added seven rebounds while Annabelle Hunter and Mary Legare Delaney each had two points.

Calhoun Academy 34, Carolina Academy 23

Hunter Thornburg led Calhoun Academy with 14 points as the Cavaliers improved to 4-0 with a 34-23 win over Carolina Academy Friday.

Turner Houck and Crews Felder each added six points in the win.

Calhoun Academy is at home Tuesday against The King's Academy.

Edisto 30, Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 20

Treyjon Hart led Edisto with 10 points as the Cougars defeated Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 30-20 Friday night.

Edisto is back in action Monday at Allendale-Fairfax.

