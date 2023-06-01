Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School announced the hiring of Henry Howard as the school’s interim head basketball coach Thursday.

Last season, Howard worked as an assistant with Willie Thomas who recently took the head coaching job at White Knoll High School. Howard helped the Bruins advance to their third consecutive Lower State championship this past spring.

“I’m grateful and excited for the opportunity,” Howard said Thursday. “The players are excited because we kept it in-house and there’s that continuity. They are familiar with us, and our style.”

Howard will have a strong core returning including guard Jeremiah Jacques along with Keith Smith and Maurion Gordon. Howard called Jacques one of the most talented defenders in Class 3A, but the new coach will need him to take that next step in the scoring category.

“We don’t have a dynamic scorer coming back,” Howard said. “In the past, we’ve had a Jordan Simpson or a Horaces Jacques, but this year may be more a team concept. We want to spread the offense around.”

There is one thing that won’t change.

“We’re still going to guard for 94 feet, and play tenacious defense,” Howard said. “We’re going to continue to instill the same values. Put God first, build relationships and trust the process.”