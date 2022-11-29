HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: North focus is building program

North basketball opened its season with a second-place finish at the Capital City Tip-Off Classic hosted by Columbia High School.

The Eagles defeated host Columbia 81-66 before falling to Great Falls 67-56 in the final. Great Falls entered the season ranked No. 2 in the SC Basketball Coaches Association Preseason Class A Top 10.

“This team has grown,” North head coach Keith Parks said following the loss to Great Falls. “We’ve put in the hard work since June, and these guys have a ‘don’t quit’ mentality. Our guys were able to stay the course (against Great Falls), and I’m proud of them.”

Parks begins his second season at North hoping to continue to build on the foundation that started last season.

“We’ve gone away from the concept of team, and embraced building a program,” Parks said. “That means we operate year-round. It means working in the classroom, providing community service and doing the things we need to do on the court.”

The Eagles are led by Jalen Jefferson, who returns to North after spending last season with Gray Collegiate Academy. Jefferson helped the War Eagles win the Class 2A state championship.

“The guys have embraced our basketball philosophy,” Parks said. “We’re a young team, and we try to teach them that no matter what is happening in the game, you’re always in control of your energy and effort. We have to have that from the minute we step on the court until there’s no time left on the clock.”

Against Columbia, North had five players in double figures, led by Jefferson’s 26 points. Kashannon Stobert added 17 points and six rebounds; Amaveon Calloway had 12 points, and Jaleil Way and Stetson Stack each had 11 points.

Jefferson had 22 points to lead North against Great Falls, while Calloway added 10 points.

“I told our kids after the game to keep their heads up,” Parks said. “We saw some good things: grit, grind, determination and effort. This is the caliber of basketball we have to learn to play if we want to make a run in the playoffs. Compared to where we were last season, I’m super proud.”

North is scheduled to play its home opener Friday against C.A. Johnson.