HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: No,1 Bruins take 61-56 win over Eau Claire

Orangeburg-Wilkinson opened the season Tuesday with a 61-56 victory over Sumter at the Holiday Hoops Fest at Eau Claire High School.

The Bruins, ranked No. 1 in Class AAA, were led by Horaces Jacques' 19 points. Jordan Simpson added 15 points in the victory.

Sumter opened the game with an 11-2 run that had the Bruins playing catch-up for a majority of the first half. Rather than lecture, O-W head coach Willie Thomas allowed his team to play, and the Bruins would eventually cut into the lead.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: O-W top ranking 'good for school, community'

"I don't ever tell (my team) much during the game," Thomas said. "Normally we come out pressing, but we were more relaxed (on defense), and that's my fault."

Once the Bruins established their press defense, Sumter began turning the ball over, leading to easy baskets for O-W.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: S.C. coaches rank O-W boys No. 1

"It speeds you up," Thomas said. "You become uncomfortable, and start thinking more about us than your team. It's what we do, but we have a lot of work to do."

After halftime, Orangeburg-Wilkinson built a double-digit lead only to have Sumter chip away. The Gamecocks would eventually cut the lead to two points with just under two minutes left in the game. The Bruins would ice the game from the free throw line to improve to 1-0 on the season.

"(Late in the game) we didn't have that leadership of the floor," Thomas said. "We have guys who can play basketball, but don't understand basketball. But a win is better than an L."

O-W: Horaces Jacques 19, Jordan Simpson 15 , Sanders 7, Booker 7, J. Jacques 4, Strong 4, Washington 4, Bowman 1.

S: Khalil Bledsoe 19, Devin Quattlebaum 14, Jashaun Benbow 14, Isaacs 7, Jenkins 2

